The emphatic return of The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33 meant WWE fans could be in for some massive treats in regards to potential dream matches.

There’s no denying that they’re perhaps the greatest tag team of all time, and we fully expect them to do battle against the likes of The Revival and it’s a shame the New Day were traded to SmackDown LIVE in the superstar shake-up a few months ago.

POTENTIAL FEUDS

Still, they’re the most over team on the roster and before the split eventually happens, WWE is bound to book them in some big tag team storylines.

However, it’s obvious that they are bound to go their separate ways and that too is something that excites fans as there are some huge potential storyline out there for both of them, as they still have plenty to offer.

In Jeff’s case, there have been rumours that Vince McMahon is planning to give him a monster push when they split, and that could even include a run as Universal or WWE Champion down the line as he’s still so marketable.

In fact, The Charismatic Enigma recently revealed that Roman Reigns is his dream opponent and now Matt has revealed the names of four superstars he’s eager to share the ring with too.

The Hardy Boyz were speaking to Corey Graves on the Reborn by Fate programme which is available on the WWE Network, and Matt revealed he too wants to compete against The Big Dog, fellow Shield stable mate Seth Rollins, Finn Balor as well as Bray Wyatt.

FOUR OPPONENTS

According to Wrestling Inc, Matt said: “I think about matches with [Reigns] and myself.

“And I mean, guys like Finn, guys like Seth Rollins. Matt Hardy versus Bray Wyatt is going to be dynamite.”

All of those would be incredible with a lengthy programme, and it would only get better if he’s in his Broken state if and when these feuds take place.

Matt’s best chances of becoming a world champion in WWE probably rely on him using the Broken persona, as it’s the main reason why fans were eager to see him back in WWE.

The legal issues are still ongoing, so we must wait and see whether it’ll ever hit WWE programming, however, a feud with the Eater of Worlds would be something to behold as it’s something they’ve teased on numerous occasions in the past.

Which of these feuds would you like to see Matt Hardy feature in? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport's WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

