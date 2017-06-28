The transfer window can often be a frustrating time for Arsenal fans.

Arsene Wenger has never exactly been partial to spending sprees and supporters are often left envying the transfer splurges of rivals. Moreover, it’s fair to say the Gunners have been involved in some rather ropey purchases in the past.

Damningly too, this summer could see more of the same with the north London club deprived of Champions League football. Their fifth place finish has gone a long way to hamper their pulling power.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Nevertheless, one area the club seems to experiencing success is in their chase for AS Monaco’s Thomas Lemar. The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that the Gunners had made great strides in their attempt to capture the Frenchman.

The 21-year-old is yet another young star that has been thriving at the French champions and is the latest facing a potential exit.

Article continues below

Supporters will want some reassurance when you consider the raid appears a mere compromise from their failed chase of Kylian Mbappe. And while Lemar may not fall into the same bracket, he’s certainly a class act himself.

The winger was almost an ever-present in Monaco’s Ligue 1 winning team with Lemar amassing 55 appearances. Furthermore, it was great performances in these outings that saw him acknowledged by the national team.

Despite the furious competition for a place in the Les Bleus squad currently, the 21-year-old has garnered a satisfactory five caps in the last 12 months.

Perhaps most strikingly, though, is his incredible balance of goal scoring and providing for teammates. With 14 strikes and 14 assists last season, his adaptability is akin to Alexis Sanchez even if the exact numbers prove inferior.

That’s all well and good but statistics only tell part of the story. Moreover, this is a player with which Wenger is hoping to bet £20 million on, so why should gooners be either excited or apprehensive?

Well, supporters can see for themselves and a video compiling Lemar’s highlights from last season certainly proves a source of optimism. The montage of goals and skills can be seen below:

It’s fair to say the kid has talent.

Of course, the convenience of editing means that any shortcomings can be swiftly removed but if he plays like that just half the time, he’ll be a precious addition to the Arsenal squad.

So it seems supporters can be easily swayed and although the Frenchman isn’t a big name, he certainly has form and talent on his side. It now remains a question as to whether Wenger’s persuasive powers can coax him from Monaco.

Pressing Lemar to leave a Champions League club for a Europa League side and league champions to fifth placed finishers won’t be an easy sales pitch, that’s for sure. Then again, in a transfer window that could see Fabio Borini sign for AC Milan, stranger things have happened.

Do you think Thomas Lemar would succeed in the Premier League? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms