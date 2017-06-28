The New York Knicks have officially announced today that they have parted ways with Phil Jackson.

After three years, the Knicks have come to the decision to end Jackson's time with the team, opening a new chapter in the team's history that fans will be hoping is more pleasurable than the last.

The decision comes following a break down in several relationships between players and the team, most notably Carmelo Anthony over him waving or the team potentially buying his no-trade clause right before free agency, and how they were fielding offers for Kristaps Porzingis despite him being a very promising star.

Something had to change the fact they finished a disappointing 31-51 last season and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year in order to help place the franchise back on the right path. Today, that has come in the form of Jackson being removed from his position as the Knicks' president.

The Knicks owner James Dolan said in his part of the statement released today: "After careful thought and consideration, we mutually agreed that the Knicks will be going in a different direction.

"Phil Jackson is one of the most celebrated and successful individuals in the history of the NBA. His legacy in the game of basketball is unmatched. We wish him the best and thank him for his service to the Knicks as both a player and an executive."

Jackson said in his part of the statement: "The New York Knicks will always hold a special place in my heart. This team and this town launched my NBA career. I will forever be indebted to them. I am grateful to Mr. Dolan for giving me the opportunity to return here.

"I had hoped, of course, to bring another NBA championship to the Garden. As someone who treasures winning, I am deeply disappointed that we weren't able to do that. New York fans deserve nothing less. I wish them and the Knicks organization all the best -- today and always."

Twitter, however, was more than happy to see Jackson go:

Spike Lee was certainly happy about it

Stephen A. Smith celebrated the day.

It had become evidently clear that following the situations of Anthony and Porzingis, and the fact the team was 80-166 in Jackson's three full seasons as team president, losing at least 50 games in each of them, that change was required.

Today, it has arrived, and now Knicks fans will be hoping the team can progress forward under new direction and get back into the playoffs for the first time in four years.