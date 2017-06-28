Jeff Hardy has his eye on one of the WWE's biggest stars today for a potential program down the road.

Jeff and Matt made their WWE returns at WrestleMania 33 this past April, shocking the professional wrestling world, and being last-minute additions to a Fatal Four Way Ladder match for the RAW Tag Team Championships. The tag team legends were able to overcome the teams of Big Cass and Enzo Amore, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Sheamus and Cesaro to win their seventh pair of WWE Tag Team titles.

The Hardy Boyz have been teaming up together on RAW for the past few months now, and have since dropped their titles to Sheamus and Cesaro, but speculation has been running rampant as to whether or not the brothers will go their separate ways soon and pursue singles careers. Jeff has had the bulk of success when they've done this in the past, as he has won the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WWE Championship once.

Recently, the pair did an exclusive interview on the WWE Network with Monday Night RAW announcer Corey Graves, Reborn By Fate: Hardys Interview, to talk about their shocking return to the company. During the interview, Graves asked Matt and Jeff who they'd like to face off against one-on-one in potential singles careers soon.

Jeff's answer was a rather shocking one, as he named "The Guy" Roman Reigns as someone he's interested in sharing the squared circle with - amongst others.

Reigns is currently in a program with "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman, and the pair are set to meet in an Ambulance match at the upcoming Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view (PPV). Jeff and Matt are currently in the mix to get back the RAW Tag Team titles, and it could happen very soon as Sheamus is expected to take time off to film a movie.

If the WWE decides to split The Hardys up, programs between Jeff and Roman Reigns and Matt and Bray Wyatt would certainly be interesting ones. It would definitely up the interest if the WWE is able to obtain the ownership rights to the brother's "Broken" characters from Impact Wrestling.

What are your thoughts on a possible program between Jeff Hardy and Roman Reigns?

