Football

Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal want a third attacking player after bidding £85m for Lemar and Lacazette

Arsenal have ramped up their interest in Ligue 1 duo Thomas Lemar and Alexandre Lacazette by lodging two bids totalling £85 million, the Telegraph reports.

Lemar is said to be closer to joining out of the two, with reports in France claiming a move from Monaco could be announced next week.

As for Lacazette, the Lyon striker is available for £49 million and would represent an upgrade on Olivier Giroud, who could be heading in the opposite direction.

Lemar and Lacazette are exactly the kind of big-name signings Arsenal need to make following a season where the Gunners finished outside of the top four.

Last season showed just how far behind Arsene Wenger's men are in the Premier League, with even their north London rivals, Tottenham, surpassing them.

By signing Lemar and Lacazette, Wenger would be opening the door for Alexis Sanchez to leave the club, perhaps for Bayern Munich or, God forbid, Manchester City.

However, the Telegraph also add that Wenger wants a third attacking player to reinforce his options ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Rather than settle for just Lemar and Lacazette, Arsenal's manager is still keen on bringing Riyad Mahrez to the Emirates Stadium and has made contact with Leicester City over a potential move.

Mahrez would cost the Gunners approximately £50 million, meaning their total spend for this summer could reach £150 million for the first time.

All this would suggest that Wenger has cooled his interest in Kylian Mbappe - for now.

Arsenal have already had an £87 million bid for for 18-year-old rejected and so, because he would almost definitely cost over £100 million, their attentions have turned elsewhere.

Based on the Telegraph's report, it's gradually becoming clearer what Wenger wants his attacking line-up to look like next season.

Should Sanchez and Giroud leave and Lacazette, Lemar and Mahrez all arrive, Arsenal's attacking quartet would be completed by Mesut Ozil in the No.10 - providing he stays.

There has been a potential blow where Lacazette's move is concerned, though, after Lyon's president, Jean-Michel Alaus, said a January transfer to Atletico Madrid is still "possible".

Topics:
Olivier Giroud
Arsene Wenger
Football

