After 20 years in the beautiful game, Scott Parker has finally hung up his boots.

The ex-England man called time on his career on Wednesday after completing a fourth and final campaign with Fulham, bowing out at age 36.

Parker was never the most skillful player but remained a regular fixture in the Premier League with his no-nonsense, old-fashioned midfield play. It was such attributes that earned him spells at Newcastle United, Tottenham and even Chelsea.

He was able to break into the national team, making his debut against Denmark in 2003, replacing none other than Wayne Rooney.

Arguably the peak of his time in the game came in 2011. It was a year in which, despite suffering relegation with West Ham United, the 36-year-old acquired the FWA Footballer of the Year award.

Later that year he signed for Harry Redknapp’s Spurs and featured in a famous victory over Spain in November. Parker contested the midfield with stars such as Xavi and Andres Iniesta, helping to grind out a 1-0 win.

He would go onto feature for the Three Lions at the European Championships the following summer – England were eliminated in the quarter finals at the hands of Italy.

So while 2011-12 may have proven Parker’s zenith in the sport, perhaps fans’ fondest memory of the midfielder can in fact be traced back to 2005. It is, after all, the most Scott Parker of Scott Parker moments.

The term ‘tough tackler’ is a staple football cliché and perhaps one irresponsibly used in the age of simulation and fancy skills. Nevertheless, it is certainly applicable when it comes to Parker and Joe Cole is more than aware.

Having left Chelsea just months earlier, the midfielder made sure his return to Stamford Bridge with Newcastle was memorable. With 35 minutes on the clock, he produced a herculean tackle on Cole that sent him somersaulting into the air.

Was a foul called, though? No because, rather incredibly, Parker actually won the ball and play simply continued.

The monstrous challenge can be seen below:

Making contact with the ball or not, though, it’s hard to see that being given the green light in 2017.

Cole did get the last laugh and, uninjured by the incident, went onto break the deadlock for Chelsea in the 47th minute. Hernan Crespo and Damien Duff also went onto score in a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Chelsea also went onto retain the Premier League title, while Parker and Newcastle came in at a respectable sixth.

Now 12 years on from that season and Parker has called time, even if his tackle will continue to be played and replayed throughout his retirement. No Premier League challenge compilation is complete without it, after all.

Is this the most brutal Premier League tackle you've ever seen? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

