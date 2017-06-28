GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Scott Parker..

Remembering Scott Parker's brutal slide tackle on Joe Cole in 2005

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After 20 years in the beautiful game, Scott Parker has finally hung up his boots.

The ex-England man called time on his career on Wednesday after completing a fourth and final campaign with Fulham, bowing out at age 36.

Parker was never the most skillful player but remained a regular fixture in the Premier League with his no-nonsense, old-fashioned midfield play. It was such attributes that earned him spells at Newcastle United, Tottenham and even Chelsea.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

He was able to break into the national team, making his debut against Denmark in 2003, replacing none other than Wayne Rooney.

Arguably the peak of his time in the game came in 2011. It was a year in which, despite suffering relegation with West Ham United, the 36-year-old acquired the FWA Footballer of the Year award.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Curtis Axel's furious reaction to chaotic Ball family RAW segment

Curtis Axel's furious reaction to chaotic Ball family RAW segment

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Later that year he signed for Harry Redknapp’s Spurs and featured in a famous victory over Spain in November. Parker contested the midfield with stars such as Xavi and Andres Iniesta, helping to grind out a 1-0 win.

He would go onto feature for the Three Lions at the European Championships the following summer – England were eliminated in the quarter finals at the hands of Italy.

So while 2011-12 may have proven Parker’s zenith in the sport, perhaps fans’ fondest memory of the midfielder can in fact be traced back to 2005. It is, after all, the most Scott Parker of Scott Parker moments.

English midfielder Scott Parker fights f

The term ‘tough tackler’ is a staple football cliché and perhaps one irresponsibly used in the age of simulation and fancy skills. Nevertheless, it is certainly applicable when it comes to Parker and Joe Cole is more than aware.

Having left Chelsea just months earlier, the midfielder made sure his return to Stamford Bridge with Newcastle was memorable. With 35 minutes on the clock, he produced a herculean tackle on Cole that sent him somersaulting into the air.

Was a foul called, though? No because, rather incredibly, Parker actually won the ball and play simply continued.

The monstrous challenge can be seen below:

Making contact with the ball or not, though, it’s hard to see that being given the green light in 2017.

Cole did get the last laugh and, uninjured by the incident, went onto break the deadlock for Chelsea in the 47th minute. Hernan Crespo and Damien Duff also went onto score in a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Chelsea also went onto retain the Premier League title, while Parker and Newcastle came in at a respectable sixth.

Now 12 years on from that season and Parker has called time, even if his tackle will continue to be played and replayed throughout his retirement. No Premier League challenge compilation is complete without it, after all.

Joe Cole (R) of Chelsea goes airborne af

Is this the most brutal Premier League tackle you've ever seen? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Joe Cole
Scott Parker

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Fabio Borini is set to complete the most ridiculous transfer of the summer [Mail]

Fabio Borini is set to complete the most ridiculous transfer of the summer [Mail]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again