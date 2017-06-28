It seems the Chris Paul saga is already over before the free agency has even begun.

Many thought Paul would choose to opt out of his current contract with the Los Angeles Clippers by Wednesday's deadline and test the free agency, where several teams that were interested in him were waiting.

However, according to reports, that is not to be the case.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski‏ of The Vertical, the Los Angeles Clippers have reached agreement on a trade to send the nine-time All-Star to the Houston Rockets.

Instead of opting out of his contract, the 32-year-old has agreed to opt-in to the final year of his $24.2 million contract with the Clippers, clearing the way for the team to execute a trade with the Rockets and bring back assets for him in return.

Reports have stated Houston will send guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, forward Sam Dekker and a 2018 first-round pick to Los Angeles in exchange for the point guard. There are smaller parts of the deal, including non-guaranteed contracts as well.

Now Paul has decided to opt-in to his contract, he will now be able to sign a five-year, $205 million maximum extension with the Rockets, rather than just a new deal that started at $34 million a year if he decided to become an unrestricted free agent.

It looks like James Harden is getting his wish, as he has been lobbying for the Rockets to bring Paul to the team in order to boost their chances of winning an NBA Championship. It seems Paul shares the same desire.

Paul is exactly what Houston needs to go further than they did this past season in the playoffs, where they were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals by the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the series.

Harden needed some star power alongside him to push the team further than they have ever gone before in the postseason, in order to take the team to the next level, and it looks like he's about to get just that in the form of Paul.

Although it might be hard for Clippers fans to view it this way now, they're actually coming out of this situation better than what they could have been if they allowed Paul to become an unrestricted free agent. At least now they're getting something for him in return, rather than losing him for nothing.