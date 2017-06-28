GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Thomas Lemar.

Monaco have responded to Arsenal's £31m bid for Thomas Lemar

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal fans may be gradually coming to grips with the idea of Alexis Sanchez leaving this summer, but that won't make his potential exit any less painful.

The Chilean was sensational last season but endured a frustrating campaign on the whole, with Arsenal finishing outside of the top four.

Winning the FA Cup somewhat softened the blow of not securing Champions League football, but that still isn't good enough for Sanchez.

Article continues below

Reports continue to circulate that he wants to leave, with Bayern Munich and Manchester City among those interested in signing him.

Given he's currently at the Confederations Cup, rumours have somewhat quietened, but it's only a matter of time before they resurface.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Curtis Axel's furious reaction to chaotic Ball family RAW segment

Curtis Axel's furious reaction to chaotic Ball family RAW segment

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Arsene Wenger is clearly preparing for the worst after the Telegraph revealed he has lodged bids totalling £85 million for Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette.

It's Lemar that Arsenal arguably have the best chance of signing given the 21-year-old wants to work under Wenger.

A £31 million bid is what Wenger used to open negotiations and according to the Guardian, he has now received a response from Monaco.

FBL-FRA-LCUP-PSG-MONACO

But it's bad news. Not only have the French outfit rejected Arsenal's opening bid, but they've told them they're not interested in selling Lemar this summer.

In fact, Monaco have even said their decision is final and that it's 'non-negotiable'.

This will come as a huge blow to Wenger, who will once again have to turn his attentions elsewhere as he seeks a possible long-term replacement for Sanchez.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Riyad Mahrez is another name linked with Arsenal and the Telegraph add that Wenger has contacted Leicester City about a potential move.

As we know, Mahrez wants to leave, but Leicester's £50 million valuation could be an issue.

This summer was never going to be easy for Wenger given he can't offer Champions League football, but it's just been made that much harder. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Football
Thierry Henry
AS Monaco

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Fabio Borini is set to complete the most ridiculous transfer of the summer [Mail]

Fabio Borini is set to complete the most ridiculous transfer of the summer [Mail]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again