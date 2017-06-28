Arsenal fans may be gradually coming to grips with the idea of Alexis Sanchez leaving this summer, but that won't make his potential exit any less painful.

The Chilean was sensational last season but endured a frustrating campaign on the whole, with Arsenal finishing outside of the top four.

Winning the FA Cup somewhat softened the blow of not securing Champions League football, but that still isn't good enough for Sanchez.

Reports continue to circulate that he wants to leave, with Bayern Munich and Manchester City among those interested in signing him.

Given he's currently at the Confederations Cup, rumours have somewhat quietened, but it's only a matter of time before they resurface.

Arsene Wenger is clearly preparing for the worst after the Telegraph revealed he has lodged bids totalling £85 million for Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette.

It's Lemar that Arsenal arguably have the best chance of signing given the 21-year-old wants to work under Wenger.

A £31 million bid is what Wenger used to open negotiations and according to the Guardian, he has now received a response from Monaco.

But it's bad news. Not only have the French outfit rejected Arsenal's opening bid, but they've told them they're not interested in selling Lemar this summer.

In fact, Monaco have even said their decision is final and that it's 'non-negotiable'.

This will come as a huge blow to Wenger, who will once again have to turn his attentions elsewhere as he seeks a possible long-term replacement for Sanchez.

Riyad Mahrez is another name linked with Arsenal and the Telegraph add that Wenger has contacted Leicester City about a potential move.

As we know, Mahrez wants to leave, but Leicester's £50 million valuation could be an issue.

This summer was never going to be easy for Wenger given he can't offer Champions League football, but it's just been made that much harder.

