The women in WWE have been a huge part of why the company is where it is today.

In the WWE's past, women such as Lita, Trish Stratus, Victoria, Torrie Wilson, Stacy Kiebler, Jazz, Molly Holly, and many more put female professional wrestling on the map by showing off their ability to do everything inside the ring that the men can do, and tell an amazing story in the process. Today, the WWE has made it an even bigger initiative to push the "Women's Revolution" by creating a variety of first-time ever matches.

This past year, Charlotte and Sasha Banks kicked off the revolution in a very strong way by participating in the first ever female Hell In A Cell and Falls Count Anywhere matches for the RAW Women's Championship. On SmackDown Live, Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss participated in the first ever female Steel Cage main event for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

Article continues below

Earlier this month, SmackDown took things a step further by creating the first ever women's Money In The Bank Ladder match, as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina. In the match, however, James Ellsworth was the one who climbed that ladder and unhooked the briefcase, dropping it into the lap of Carmella to give her the assisted win.

Many WWE fans were upset that a man tainted the first ever female MITB Ladder Match, prompting SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan to strip Carmella of the briefcase and restart the match yesterday (Tues. June 27, 2017) on SmackDown.

Article continues below

On this past Monday's episode of RAW, many former WWE Divas reunited backstage as faces such as Torrie Wilson, Candice Michelle, Lilian Garcia, Christy Hemme and Sharmell were all photographed backstage. Yesterday, former WWE Diva Victoria apparently wanted to visit backstage at SmackDown and celebrate the female MITB Ladder Match. Per a post from her official Facebook page, however, the WWE denied her access:

It's interesting that the WWE didn't allow Victoria, who hasn't worked with the company since 2009, to go backstage as they have plenty of other former Superstars before. This could be a sign that the company is not on good terms with the former star and doesn't have any plans to work with her in the future.

What are your thoughts on WWE denying Victoria access backstage at last night's SmackDown Live? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms