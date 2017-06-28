With Money in the Bank now in the books, it was that time of year where fans relived their fondest memories of the winners of the briefcase, along with the most memorable of cash-ins.

Of course, nobody is going to forget the likes of Edge, CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler taking advantage of their opportunities, and all will go down in history as some of the best.

CASH-IN

However, it will take something super special to dethrone Seth Rollins as the greatest cash-in in WWE history.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He held the briefcase until WrestleMania 31, where he lost to Randy Orton earlier in the evening to an incredible RKO, before performing the heist of the century when he ran down the ring and hit the Curb Stomp on former Shield stablemate Roman Reigns to steal the show.

Plenty has been made of what went down on that night, such as The Kingslayer finding out just hours before the main event, but Rollins has revealed a surprising new detail about his cash-in.

Article continues below

Speaking his new documentary, Building The Architect, Rollins claims he pitched the idea before the Royal Rumble as he predicted exactly what would happen in the run-in to the Grandest Stage of Them All – including the fans turning on The Big Dog.

ROLLINS' SUGGESTION

He said: “I had no idea when the decision was made for me to cash-in at WrestleMania.

“I had presented the idea maybe two months before that, before the Royal Rumble, I had presented the idea. I had said, ‘Look, here’s what I think’s gonna happen at the Royal Rumble. Here’s what I think’s gonna happen moving forward, and how the crowd was going to receive Roman Reigns.’

“When you watch the Royal Rumble, kinda how I saw it is exactly how it played out. I knew I had the, kind of the golden ticket with that briefcase and that contract, and I presented it as, ‘Look, I’ve been groomed for this spot over the last year from the moment I split The Shield to pieces.’

“And when you’re looking at moments in history, no-one has ever cashed in, in the main event of WrestleMania, no one.

"Roman works hard, he’s one of the hardest working guys we’ve got, always has been and will continue to be because that’s just how he is. But what happened to him leading up to that WrestleMania just – it was timing. It wasn’t his fault, nothing he can do about it.

“It wasn’t his time, it was my time, it was my responsibility at that point.”

Rollins also went on to reveal that he didn’t tell anybody; that only less than 10 people knew. When you take into account that only he, Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar, Reigns, Paul Heyman and perhaps the odd producer knew, it just tells you how secretive the plan was.

Safe to say, they pulled it off magnificently.

What do you make of Seth Rollins’ predicting when he’s cash-in his Money in the Bank contract? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms