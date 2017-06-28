GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gabriel Jesus..

Gabriel Jesus recalls the incident that has made him 'afraid' to head the ball

Football News
24/7

Gabriel Jesus didn’t take long to get into groove of Premier League football, did he?

It’s always a relative unknown when highly-held South American players are thrown into the physical battlegrounds of English football, yet Jesus has handled it with astonishing ease. Manchester City have, simply put, uncovered a gem.

You only have to look at his debut for the Citizens to see the signs. Despite coming on for just 10 minutes in a crucial clash with Spurs, the Brazilian came inches away from providing an assist and only the linesman’s flag denied him the winner.

He kicked on from there and eventually finished the season with seven goals in 11 appearances in all competitions. Pep Guardiola even gave him the nod over the perpetually prolific Sergio Aguero in a handful of fixtures.

A metatarsal injury in his right foot in February had looked to rule him out for the season, but he returned in time to end the campaign on a high. All in all, it’s been the quite the success story.

And while City have already spent big this summer, as demonstrated by the capture of fellow winger Bernardo Silva, it seems Jesus will continue to play a huge role.

Nevertheless, every player has their weakness and Jesus is not afraid of admitting his. As it seems to be with most players of his style, heading is not the most refined skill in his arsenal.

This is a player who was bought for his intricate dribbling and assortment of skills as opposed to bullet headers, after all.

Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Jesus has good reason with which to show reluctance in the air, though, and he has not been ashamed to explain. It seems that his shortcomings with headers are not necessarily a result of ineptitude but rather health concerns.

Speaking to Brazilian TV channel Esporte Interativo, the 20-year-old explained: "I have a little trauma. I hit my head when I was a kid. Probably that is why I'm little afraid of that (heading the ball)."

The Brazilian didn’t go on to cite the cause of the trauma but clearly it left both physical and mental damage, at least in the form of paranoia.

His comments shouldn’t be taken too literally, though, especially seeing as the man himself has scored a header already in his City career. In fact, it was a finely directed flick that rescued a point for the Citizens in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

It wasn’t a free header either with Jesus beating Ben Gibson in the air – a physical defender over six feet in height.

Middlesbrough v Manchester City - Premier League

Therefore, City fans should take Jesus’ fear with a pinch of salt and continue to revel in his fantastic form for the club. If the Brazilian starlet can maintain such high levels then both he and City will undoubtedly be in with a chance of being crowned champions.

Watch this space.

Do you think Manchester City will win the title next season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Football
Brazil Football

