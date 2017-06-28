LeBron James is the biggest free agent of the summer and he isn't even a free agent, under contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers until 2018 at least.

Rumors have been swirling around the Cavaliers in the weeks following the drubbing the Golden State Warriors put on them in the NBA Finals. Parting ways with general manager David Griffin on the eve of the NBA Draft, while the team was pushing to acquire either Paul George or Jimmy Butler, only added to speculation.

James' free agency in 2018 is going to be an event. Should he decided to leave Cleveland again fans will be in shock, and reports indicate LeBron would seriously consider making a move to Los Angeles to end his career.

If LeBron does leave the Cavaliers, it's seeming less and less likely that it's for a career-closing run with the LA Clippers. Mike Wise of The Undefeated joined ESPN Radio's Freddie and Fitz show and buried the idea that King James had any interest in being a Clipper in his lifetime.

"I’m going to give you something on this show, and this is breaking news. Nobody else is going to have it. I got from a very good authority – a very good authority – that LeBron James will never be a Clipper. I can’t tell you who, but I’m going to tell you it’s somebody that knows.

"LeBron James will never be a Clipper. I don’t know if that’s because he remembers what the Clippers used to be, or he just doesn’t want to put his lot in there, or he thinks Steve Ballmer is just too animated on the sideline," Wise told Freddie and Fitz.

That's a fairly damning statement from Wise, who is clearly confident he's laying out facts based on the information he's been told. The Clippers just ran into a bigger problem Wednesday morning, though.

The franchise is now without the star that helped make them a perennial playoff team in Chris Paul, traded to the Houston Rockets days before free agency begins on July 1. Putting these two bits of information together, it seems like a fairly discouraging scenario for the Clippers. They've gone from Lob City to being on the brink of square one all over again.

Anything can change, of course, but the Clippers are in dire straits after making the playoffs for six seasons in a row following the acquisition of Paul. Unfortunately, that era is over, and the LeBron era they had hoped for may have gone with it.