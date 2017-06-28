Roberto Mancini was appointed the manager of Zenit St Petersburg at the start of the month.

The Italian signed a three-year contract with the Russian club, who sacked Mircea Lucescu after just one season in charge.

And Mancini was ready to help Zenit return to the top - the club have finished third in the Russian Premier League in each of the past two seasons - by splashing the cash on Roma’s Kostas Manolas.

Article continues below

Roma agreed to sell Manolas to Zenit for £30 million, a hefty fee for a centre-back.

And, with a medical booked for 7am on Wednesday morning, Mancini would have felt confident that the deal was done.

Article continues below

But the Greece international has delayed the move by failing to turn up for his medical in Russia.

Why Manolas didn't turn up for medical

According to Sky Sports, Manolas, who has been offered a five-year deal by Zenit, failed to appear because he wants his wages to be paid in Euros instead of Roubles, the Russian currency.

Historically, the Euro has been a more stable currency than the Rouble and so Manolas doesn’t want to run the risk of seeing his earnings impacted by any fiscal problems.

It remains to be seen whether Zenit will decide to pay Manolas in Euros or whether to scrap the deal.

Arsenal and Chelsea rumours

The 26-year-old, who signed for Roma from Olympiacos in 2013, has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Chelsea being mentioned as potential destinations.

But it seems unlikely that Manolas will move to England. Arsenal have other priorities besides a new centre-back while Leonardo Bonucci is said to be Antonio Conte’s preferred target.

Messi considers Ibrahmiovic his toughest opponent

Manolas delivered an interesting interview with Roma’s website last year in which he listed the top five attackers he’s ever faced.

The Greek star named Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luis Suarez, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo all ahead of Lionel Messi.

“He is not an out and out striker, so I haven’t marked him directly and it’s only because of that that I put him in fifth place in this list,” Manolas explained, per Goal.

“But he speeds through opponents like bowling pins and in front of goal he always knows the right thing to do, whether it be to shoot or pass to an unmarked teammate. He always finds the best way.”

Is Manolas worth £30m? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms