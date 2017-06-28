Kevin Durant is coming off the best season of his career after arguably making the best move of his career. Now, he looks set to be on the brink of signing the biggest contract of his career with the Golden State Warriors.

After announcing his intentions to move to the Bay Area last summer, Durant has gone on to help the Warriors secure their second NBA Championship in the space of three seasons, picking up the Finals MVP award along the way.

Durant managed to score 30-plus points in each of the five games played, despite most of the time being marked by the Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James. His performances throughout the season have definitely warranted him a new deal with Golden State.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, Durant is going to be signing a new deal with the Warriors, however, he will wait until the team has done a bulk of their deals before he himself re-signs with the team late in July.

Although Durant has said he would bypass his $27.7 million player option for next season to become a free agent July 1 when the free agency opens, he is expected not to be fielding any outside offers, and remains likely to sign a new two-year deal with Golden State that includes a player option to return to free agency next summer.

Before the Finals MVP is given his new deal, the Warriors first must sign Steph Curry to the five-year supermax contract he's eligible for after everything he has done for the team. They also need to address the situations surrounding Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala, who is a target for several teams.

Since Iguodala has gathered a lot of interest, Durant is reportedly prepared to accept a sub-max deal so that Golden State can re-sign the 33-year-old to the team. He could get around the $35 million range from other teams, but he doesn't want to do that.

Durant is such a team player and looks set to be a Warrior for the rest of his career.