Clubs fighting to finish at the top of the Premier League next season will be in for very busy summers.

Reigning champions Chelsea are rumoured to be close to signing both Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alex Sandro. Liverpool have already signed Mohamed Salah and Arsenal are expected to spend big.

Manchester United want to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata, while their neighbours Manchester City have also been very busy since the conclusion of the last campaign.

It's not just going to be a case of who these clubs are signing this summer because there will be exits from each dressing room.

Antonio Conte is expecting both Nemanja Matic and Diego Costa to leave Stamford Bridge soon if reports are to be believed.

Although Chelsea may be willing to cash in on Costa, who will likely return to Atletico Madrid, they may be less prepared to lose Matic to league rivals United.

But with Bakayoko expected to replace the Serbian, it wouldn't be a major blow, especially if they can get a good price for the midfielder.

The Blues may be willing to let both these players go, but across London, Arsenal will be desperate to hold on to one of their best players, who's been linked with a move away.

Forward Alexis Sanchez, who at times carried the Gunners last season, has caught the attention of both Bayern Munich and Pep Guardiola's City.

Under normal circumstances, there would be no chance that the Chilean would ever move to Manchester.

However, Sanchez is stalling on a new contract at the Emirates and with just a year left on his current deal, the club needs to decide if they can risk keeping him one more year, or cash in before he leaves on a free transfer next season.

And the fact that Arsenal will not be playing Champions League football next season means that they will struggle to convince the 28-year-old to stay, especially since he's a serial winner.

According to the Guardian, City are now confident of signing Sanchez, despite Arsenal's reluctance to sell.

The paper suggests that the forward desires to play under Guardiola again, as he did for a short time at Barcelona.

On top of this, the Citizens are willing to pay around £50 million to convince the north London club to part with their star player.

If Sanchez really is desperate to play at the top level in the Champions League under Guardiola, then he will refuse a new contract at Arsenal.

The club then would have no option but to cash in on their star or risk losing him on a free next summer.

This means Arsenal fans are going to be in for a tense summer and they may not see Sanchez lining up at the Emirates next season.

