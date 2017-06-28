GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

CM Punk.

CM Punk on 'Pipe Bomb' anniversary

CM Punk was once one of the biggest stars the WWE ever had, and now that he's no longer with the company, he has never been in higher demand.

Punk departed from the WWE back in 2014 after a great deal of frustration stemming from the company bringing in part time wrestlers, such as The Rock, to come in and headline WrestleMania events, while full-time workers like himself are pushed down the card - amongst other reasons. "The Cult Of Personality" walked out on the WWE in January and has never been seen inside the squared circle since.

Later that year it was announced that Punk had decided to make the career switch over to the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) and signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC. He decided to compete in the 170-pound division and trains with one of the most respected gyms in the sport, Roufusport.

Despite dedicating two years of his life to training for the debut fight, Punk lost out terribly in the first round after being taken down quickly and submitted within the first two minutes of the very first round by Mickey Gall. Although the debut didn't go his way, Punk did say that he plans on competing inside the Octagon once again.

Punk may now be fully focused on his new career as a mixed martial artist, but he left an unforgettable impression on the professional wrestling world with the 'Pipe Bomb' he dropped on Monday Night RAW when "The Chairman Of The Board" Vince McMahon gave Punk a live mic and told him to go out and speak from the heart (quotes via Genius):

"The reason I’m leaving is you people. Because after I’m gone, you’re still going to pour money into this company. I’m just a spoke on the wheel. The wheel is going to keep turning and I understand that.

"Vince McMahon is going to make money despite himself. He’s a millionaire who should be a billionaire. You know why he’s not a billionaire?

"Because he surrounds himself with glad-handed, nonsensical, douchebag (censored) yes men, like John Laurinaitis, who’s going to tell him everything he wants to hear, and I’d like to think that maybe this company will better after Vince McMahon is dead.

"But the fact is, it’s going to be taken over by his idiotic daughter and his doofus son-in-law and the rest of his stupid family."

Yesterday (Tues. June 27, 2017) the WWE Universe celebrated the sixth anniversary of the beloved 'Pipe Bomb' promo, and CM Punk got in on the fun by posting a picture of an actual pipe bomb on his Instagram page:

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's Instagram post regarding the 'Pipe Bomb'? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

