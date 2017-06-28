Regardless of your thoughts on the fight, Conor McGregor has managed to bag himself perhaps the biggest payday of his life by securing a super fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Money knows just how big of a deal the Irishman is, as he gets even the most casual of fans to tune into his fights in the UFC and revealed the Notorious is the only person he’s willing to come out of retirement for.

SUPER FIGHT

As expected, everyone has a different view on this fight.

People like Oscar De La Hoya are totally against it, and his argument holds up as the UFC lightweight champion has no boxing experience and hasn’t done enough to deserve a fight at the elite level of boxing – it’s a mockery of the sport.

Then you have those that believe it’s good, as it adds entertainment and that he stands a genuine chance of catching the 49-0 American and will be the biggest and only dent in his otherwise impeccable record.

If it does happen, it won’t mean McGregor is the greatest as he probably isn’t even the greatest mixed martial artist on the planet, or in history; but he does bring unique qualities.

Current UFC light heavyweight Daniel Cormier does believe McGregor is the greatest at one thing, though, claiming Mystic Mac is the greatest promoter of all time as he was able to lure Mayweather out of retirement while other boxers couldn’t.

BRILLIANT PROMOTER

Speaking to Fight Hype, DC claimed: “Floyd had to listen for this to happen. Floyd had to take notice.

“How did Conor McGregor, a mixed martial arts guy – he has no boxing experience – get the attention of the pound for pound number one fighter in the world, and maybe the best boxer of all time? How did he do that?

“That’s why I say he’s the greatest promoter of all time.

“This guy, he managed to get Floyd Mayweather to fight him. There are boxers in the world right now that are much more deserving of that mega fight, in terms of credentials, but they could never get Floyd’s attention to make Floyd listen. Conor did that.”

Mayweather has enough money, but sometimes that’s just not enough and it’s clear for all to see that McGregor is the only fighter on the planet in any discipline that can make this fight much bigger than it is.

That’s why you see fighters in the UFC walking, talking and dressing like McGregor, as they feel that’s the blueprint to earn more cheese than they’ve ever imagined.

He might not stand a chance under pure boxing rules in a 12-round contest against a man that has yet to taste defeat, but you have to give him credit for even entering the conversation, let alone securing the biggest fight on the planet.

