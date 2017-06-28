It’s been an unusual start to the summer for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos, so accustomed to spending huge amounts of money in the transfer window, have instead been forced to convince their best player to stay.

It would appear that Cristiano Ronaldo, who was reportedly ready to leave Spain after being accused of tax fraud, has decided to stay at the Bernabeu. Or so Real Madrid president Florentino Perez hopes.

Article continues below

"He has a contract with Real Madrid and, when he stops playing at the Confederations Cup, we will talk," Perez said on esRadio's El Primer Palo, per Sky Sports.

"He's angry, that's for sure, because he is an honest person who fulfils his obligations.

Article continues below

"I have not talked to him but we are delighted that he is in Madrid. I think he will continue in Madrid."

Perez couldn’t say that with the same level of confidence about Gareth Bale.

Ronaldo: 'Mbappe is ready for Real'

Madrid have been linked with a move for AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe and it has been reported that Real will sell either Bale, Ronaldo or Karim Benzema in order to fun a world-record move for the 18-year-old.

And former Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazario believes Mbappe is “ready” to don the famous white kit.

"He is ready for Real,” Ronaldo told Gazzetta dello Sport about the Frenchman, per Eurosport. “He’s very strong, very, very strong.”

Ronaldo: CR7 won't leave

Ronaldo believes that one member of Madrid’s attacking trio will leave - although he’s confident that it won’t be CR7.

“That’s what Zizou and Florentino think, but only if one of the BBC three is going,” the Brazilian added.

"I'm almost certain that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid. A player who scores 50 goals every year is too reliable to be let go.

"(The best players) are the ones who can decide (their futures), but I don't think there is another club able to treat him better than Real Madrid, although I don't know his reasons for feeling upset."

Mbappe has plenty of suitors

Madrid are believed to be preparing a bid for Mbappe that exceeds £100m. Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are also interested in the striker but Madrid is Mbappe’s preferred destination.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the striker spend another season with Monaco, though. At 18, the best thing for his career is gaining experience and, with the 2018 World Cup no doubt on his mind, he needn’t worry about earning game time at the Stade Louis II.

What move would be the best for Mbappe? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms