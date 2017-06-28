GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Wayne Rooney.

Gary Neville comments on the future of Wayne Rooney

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wayne Rooney has become a club legend at Manchester United. 

He joined in 2004 from Everton as a fresh-faced 19-year-old and few expected him to rise as far as he has. 

The now 31-year-old boasts a remarkable trophy haul that includes five Premier Leagues, one FA Cup, one Champions League, three League Cups and one Europa League.  

Article continues below

He really has won it all and to add to that, he holds a number of impressive records. He has won numerous individual awards and is England's all-time top goalscorer, with 53 goals.  

Perhaps even more impressively, he has 253 goals in 559 club games, meaning he's not just his countries leading scorer, but he's also United's too.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Curtis Axel's furious reaction to chaotic Ball family RAW segment

Curtis Axel's furious reaction to chaotic Ball family RAW segment

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Fabio Borini is set to complete the most ridiculous transfer of the summer [Mail]

Fabio Borini is set to complete the most ridiculous transfer of the summer [Mail]

Until last season, the striker was always one of the first names on the teamsheet at Old Trafford. But since the rival of Jose Mourinho, he's fallen down the pecking order.  

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was often preferred to Rooney upfront last year, meaning the Englishman, who has adapted to a deeper position in recent years, was fighting for a place behind him. 

Because of this, he only featured 25 times in the league last season, a personal low for him since joining in 2004.  

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

His lack of first team football and no reassurances from Mourinho that he's going to get more game time next season has led to reports that after 13 years, he may finally be moving out of Manchester.

Both the club and Rooney himself have been quiet on his future and that's a decision that baffles fellow United legend, Gary Neville.  

"You don't want to create voids for speculation around such big players, I am surprised it has not been dealt with," he told the BBC

FA Cup Quarter Final: Middlesbrough v Manchester United

"You don't want that speculation to hang over a pre-season because every single press conference and media session will be clogged up with the issue of whether he is staying or going."

With United returning to training on July 8, it leaves the club little time to sort Rooney's future out without affecting preparations for the next campaign.  

One thing is certain though. If they do let the striker leave, they will want to bring in a world class replacement to fill the void. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Fabio Borini is set to complete the most ridiculous transfer of the summer [Mail]

Fabio Borini is set to complete the most ridiculous transfer of the summer [Mail]

Liverpool fans want Mohamed Salah to delete his Demba Ba tweet from 2016

Liverpool fans want Mohamed Salah to delete his Demba Ba tweet from 2016

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again