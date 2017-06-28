Wayne Rooney has become a club legend at Manchester United.

He joined in 2004 from Everton as a fresh-faced 19-year-old and few expected him to rise as far as he has.

The now 31-year-old boasts a remarkable trophy haul that includes five Premier Leagues, one FA Cup, one Champions League, three League Cups and one Europa League.

He really has won it all and to add to that, he holds a number of impressive records. He has won numerous individual awards and is England's all-time top goalscorer, with 53 goals.

Perhaps even more impressively, he has 253 goals in 559 club games, meaning he's not just his countries leading scorer, but he's also United's too.

Until last season, the striker was always one of the first names on the teamsheet at Old Trafford. But since the rival of Jose Mourinho, he's fallen down the pecking order.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was often preferred to Rooney upfront last year, meaning the Englishman, who has adapted to a deeper position in recent years, was fighting for a place behind him.

Because of this, he only featured 25 times in the league last season, a personal low for him since joining in 2004.

His lack of first team football and no reassurances from Mourinho that he's going to get more game time next season has led to reports that after 13 years, he may finally be moving out of Manchester.

Both the club and Rooney himself have been quiet on his future and that's a decision that baffles fellow United legend, Gary Neville.

"You don't want to create voids for speculation around such big players, I am surprised it has not been dealt with," he told the BBC.

"You don't want that speculation to hang over a pre-season because every single press conference and media session will be clogged up with the issue of whether he is staying or going."

With United returning to training on July 8, it leaves the club little time to sort Rooney's future out without affecting preparations for the next campaign.

One thing is certain though. If they do let the striker leave, they will want to bring in a world class replacement to fill the void.

