The Houston Rockets proved that the NBA doesn't wait around for big deals to happen, striking out days ahead of free agency to trade for Chris Paul.

With the former LA Clippers superstar in hand, the Rockets now have the most talented backcourt in the NBA with Paul and James Harden. Houston general manager Daryl Morey pulled the right strings to orchestrate a brilliant trade for the Rockets.

Houston isn't done yet, though. Morey wants to fuel the Rockets with enough power to compete with the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, and the crafty general manager is still knee deep in discussions to acquire another star to play with the two he already has.

The Rockets are one of several teams hoping to pry Paul George away from the Indiana Pacers, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. Houston would immediately have a "big three" of its own, loaded on the wings if George end up in a Rockets jersey.

Houston, of course, is in the midst of sending out an assortment of assets to land Paul. What they can offer for George is likely nowhere near the value Indiana would want, especially with teams like the Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers reportedly in the mix.

The Celtics and Lakers can up their offers for George with some of their valuable assets, while the Cavaliers are trying to find a three-team deal to make their offer of Kevin Love stronger. The Rockets would have trouble matching offers if it boils down to a bidding war.

That's why they also have a contingency plan in place by the name of Carmelo Anthony. The Rockets are hopeful that they can recruit Anthony to join their superteam if the New York Knicks buyout the remaining two years on Anthony's contract, according to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN.

The Knicks, of course, are in the middle of a chaotic transition of their own. Phil Jackson and New York mutually parted ways early Wednesday morning, leaving the franchise in a state of flux in a summer where Kristaps Porzingis was clear about his dissatisfaction with Jackson and the direction of the Knicks.

It's unclear which way the Knicks are headed with Anthony, who would also be courted by the Cavaliers if he becomes a bought-out free agent.

The Rockets aren't messing around and want to compete now, and adding Anthony or George would put them in elite territory. Harden needed help, and Morey is working to do just that for him.