There’s divided opinion on Floyd Mayweather’s upcoming fight in August, where he’s set to come out of retirement one more time to battle the UFC’s Conor McGregor.

Some are happy that we’re finally seeing some genuine entertainment in boxing, as the outspoken Irishman has caused a massive stir in the fight game and can do the same in the boxing ring.

SUPER FIGHT

On the other end of the spectrum, we have the detractors who believe the sport of boxing will be made a mockery of if the Notorious does end up going ahead with the fight - and perhaps ends up winning.

They’re going to earn over $100 million and they have the world talking, so nothing and no one can stop this fight from going ahead.

One man that was campaigning against the fight going ahead is Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya, who put together another super fight of his own in September where Saul Alvarez will battle Gennady Golovkin for middleweight supremacy.

He’s put the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight on blast numerous times, and even UFC president Dana White has hit back at his attempts to draw interest away from the fight.

In an interesting turn of events, De La Hoya has now told Boxing Scene that he actually hopes it’s a good fight between the pair, despite what he’s been saying about it and doesn’t think it takes the attention away from Canelo vs. Triple G either.

DE LA HOYA'S THOUGHTS

He said: “I don’t think it does anything to our fight.

“I actually hope the fight does well and it turns out to be a good fight.

“But maybe that’s wishful thinking when you compare a guy in McGregor that is 0-0 and has never fought in a professional boxing ring versus the best boxer of our generation who is 49-0.

“I hope it’s a good fight, but it’s hard to fathom it. It is what it is, but we’re looking forward to our real fight September 16th.”

De La Hoya couldn’t help but throw a sly dig in there when referring to the September bout as the real fight, and you’d assume he’d be hoping the August clash isn’t great so fans get to see genuine boxing entertainment the following month.

It was big of De La Hoya to admit this at last but at the end of the day, if the fans are entertained and want it to happen then that’s the important thing.

What do you make of Oscar De La Hoya’s remarks on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

