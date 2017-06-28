The mixed martial arts (MMA) world is in for quite a scarp come September.

It was officially announced by the UFC earlier today (Wed. June 28, 2017) that No. 4-ranked UFC heavyweight and former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos and No. 5-ranked Francis Ngannou will throw down at the UFC 215 pay-per-view (PPV) on September 9, 2017 from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

This is a bout that has long been speculated to be going down since Ngannou's last Octagon appearance, but the UFC has now finally made the pairing official - providing one of the most highly anticipated heavyweight fights of the year.

Article continues below

Ngannou is the UFC's top prospect in the heavyweight division, as he is currently on a nine fight win streak and has finished all of those men in the early rounds. Recently, Ngannou knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in January to solidify himself as a legitimate threat to the heavyweight title.

The Frenchman stands at six feet and four inches tall while sporting one of the most ridiculous physiques ever seen inside the Octagon. He has been able to physically dominate all opponents who have stood opposite him inside the cage, and that could be the same story for "JDS" when they go toe-to-toe.

Article continues below

Dos Santos has been on an awkward win-loss streak for his past seven fights. His last fight saw him suffer a first round knockout to current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of a stacked UFC 211 PPV card from Dallas, Texas. It was dos Santos' second failed attempt at regaining the title since he dropped it to Cain Velasquez in 2013.

Each of the Brazilian's last three losses have come by way of knockout since his pair of five round wars with Cain Velasquez. Given the at Ngannous is bringing in a heavy amount of striking power to the Octagon, things aren't looking good for "Cigano" come fight night.

On the other hand, some are left to wonder if this is too much too soon for the young Ngannou. Dos Santos has shared the Octagon with the best that the sport has ever had to offer, and the Frenchman is only getting his feed wet in the top ranks of the heavy-hitting division.

What are your thoughts on the match-up between Ngannou and "JDS"? Who do you think will emerge victorious? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms