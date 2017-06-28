Marcus Rashford burst onto the scene at Manchester United in 2015.

The striker became his club's youngest ever scorer when he netted twice on his first-team debut in October of that year against Midtjylland in the Europa League.

Following an impressive breakthrough, he scored the only goal in a Manchester derby against City in March 2016 at the Etihad, securing United's first win there since 2012.

Article continues below

He has also made an impression for England, making his international debut in the build up to Euro 2016, before travelling to France to play in the tournament.

Once again, he scored in his first game, becoming his countries third youngest ever scorer and the youngest to score on his debut.

Article continues below

Last season, he made an incredible 53 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, including featuring in 33 of 38 Premier League games.

He's definitely got a bright future ahead of him after being named runner-up to Portugal's Renato Sanches in the Golden Boy award, given to the best European player under the age of 21.

And if that wasn't enough, this week he's been praised by one of the all-time legends of the game, Ronaldinho.

The pair met in a restaurant and the United striker posted a picture on his Instagram account, captioned: "Nice to sit down and chat with the king."

If a photo with the legend wasn't enough, the Brazilian also had some kind words about 19-year-old Rashford.

He shared the picture, but with the caption: "He has quality as a footballer, besides being a good and humble person."

With both men posting the same photo, maybe it was Ronaldinho who asked Rashford for the picture after all!

The 37-year-old has been retired since leaving Fluminense in 2015, but it's good to see that he's willing to offer support to players who grew up watching him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms