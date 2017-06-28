Official online NBA destination in the UK

Doc Rivers, Chris Paul.

Why Chris Paul reportedly lost faith in Doc Rivers and the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are faced with a new reality sans Chris Paul, the generational point guard that led to them to six straight playoff berths moving on. 

The bright side for the Clippers is Paul opting in to the final year of his contract allowed them a chance to get something back in return. It made the Houston Rockets work a bit harder to craft the transaction, but general manager Daryl Morey still wound up with his star player.

Paul certainly did the Clippers a favor by going about this in the fashion that he did, and he also left himself options next summer should things in Houston not pan out. Lob City has ended, but why was Paul so focused on leaving the Clippers at his first opportunity? The answer, reportedly, is Doc Rivers. 

ESPN SportsCenter anchor and Emmy award-winning journalist Michael Eaves dropped a fascinating bundle of information on his official Facebook page on the situation. What he reveals is Paul, and several members of the Clippers, lost faith in Rivers because of unfair treatment they perceived regarding his son Austin Rivers.

"Paul's relationship with Doc Rivers started to deteriorate rapidly after the Clippers acquired Austin Rivers. Several members of the team felt Austin acted entitled because his dad was both the coach and the President of Basketball Operations. In the view of the tenured players, Austin Rivers never tried to fit in.

"It led to resentment within the locker room, which often played out during games. One of Paul's biggest contentions with Doc was that Paul, and other players, felt Doc treated Austin more favorably than other players," Eaves wrote of the situation. 

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven

The tipping point, though, was reportedly Rivers nixing a trade that would have sent Carmelo Anthony to the Clippers in a deal that included Austin. 

"But what really solidified Paul's dissatisfaction with Doc was a proposed trade involving Carmelo Anthony last season. New York offered Carmelo and Sasha Vujacic to the Clippers in exchange for Jamal Crawford, Paul Pierce and Austin Rivers, a deal to which Rivers ultimately said no.

"That event led Paul to feel that keeping his son on the roster was more important to Doc than improving the team. So, ultimately, Paul lost both trust and faith in Doc. As one league executive put it, "Chris despises Doc."

That's a damning report from Eaves, and could point to larger issues at hand for the Clippers. They now have to fight to keep unrestricted free agent Blake Griffin from leaving, but it sounds like there's some serious internal turmoil in the equation as he makes his decision in July. 

