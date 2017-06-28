GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Thomas Lemar.

Why Arsenal probably won’t sign Thomas Lemar after £31m bid is rejected

It’s hardly surprising that Europe’s big clubs are ready to pick AS Monaco’s exciting squad apart.

Bernardo Silva has already left the French champions, completing a £43 million move to Manchester City in May, and more are expected to leave the Stade Louis II in the summer window.

Manchester United want to sign Fabinho. Tiemoue Bakayoko has undergone a medical at Chelsea ahead of a £35m move, according to The Sun.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has been the subject of huge bids from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain already this summer, with Real Madrid also interested in signing the 18-year-old.

It’s an unfortunate position for Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim to be in. He led his side to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season but the Premier League is seen as a more lucrative option for many of his players.

Indeed, Monaco have rejected a £31m bid from Arsenal for attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar.

Why Lemar is unlikely to sign for Arsenal

The Telegraph’s Jason Burt has given a pretty obvious reason why Arsenal probably won’t sign Lemar, despite The Guardian believing the 21-year-old is keen on working with Arsene Wenger.

With Chelsea close to signing Bakayoko, Monaco have no interest in allowing Lemar to leave, too.

“Was told weeks ago that Monaco will not sell Bakayoko and Lemar in same window,” Burt wrote on Twitter.

“So Chelsea's Bakayoko deal may kill Arsenal's Lemar chances”.

Lemar’s contract runs until 2020 so Monaco do not need to sell. And, while the money for the departures of Silva, Bakayoko, Fabinho, Mbappe and Benjamin Mendy, who is wanted by Man City, would be nice, there’s obviously a point where enough is enough.

Monaco are in the Champions League next season and while Jardim did an excellent job last campaign, the likelihood of a repeat without his best players is highly unlikely.

Lemar is not for sale

The Guardian’s report adds that Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has told Arsenal that Lemar is not for sale and no bid will change their mind.

According to BBC Sport’s David Ornstein, Arsenal remain in negotiations to sign Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette after their first bid was rejected.

Ornstein adds that a deal for Lemar is “less likely” to happen than for Lacazette, who scored 28 league goals last season.

Will Arsenal sign Lacazette? Let us know in the comments section below!

