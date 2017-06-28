Romelu Lukaku caused a storm on social media last week when he set foot on a five-a-side pitch with Chelsea branding.

Many were quick to suggest that his actions undoubtedly meant his move to Stamford Bridge was all but confirmed, with speculation about the striker's future rife.

Of course, the video was not meant to suggest anything like that and the Belgian took to Twitter quickly to calm the situation down.

"Smh... hearing all this BS again... it's just a 5 a side game people! Some of you need to chill," he wrote. The tweet has since been liked 5,570 times.

It was disappointing news for Chelsea fans, but they still expect to land a world class striker in this transfer window.

Antonio Conte did a fantastic job in his first year in London, winning the Premier League and restoring some of Chelsea's underperformers to their best at the same time.

But with the added challenge of the Champions League next season, it's believed that the Blues will spend big this summer.

Both Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alex Sandro are expected to link up with the London club any day now, leaving Roman Abramovich only chasing a forward.

Fans would prefer a player like Lukaku, who has already proven his worth in the English division, over a player who is yet to taste the challenge of the Premier League.

In fact, the 24-year-old was outscored by only Tottenham's Harry Kane last season, making him one of the top strikers in the league.

Therefore, you'd expect him to have ambitions higher than Everton. However, if his latest Instagram post is anything to go by, a move to Chelsea may be far off the cards.

Lukaku posted a cheeky video of himself stepping onto another five-a-side pitch while on holiday in Los Angeles.

This time though, it wasn't covered in Chelsea branding, as the Belgian was quick to point out.

Holding the camera himself while walking around the pitch, he says: "you see I'm here again, playing football in LA. No banners so you are happy, thank you very much, have a good day."

It's a video that's sure to amuse his 342,000 followers and you can watch it below.

Lukaku netted 25 times and made six assists in 38 Premier League games last season.

He outscored current Chelsea striker Diego Costa, who is expected to leave the club either this summer or in January when he can move back to Atletico Madrid.

It means the Blues will be looking for a new front man and Lukaku is believed to top the wish list. However, he seems happy at Everton for the time being.

