The UFC just can't seem to smoothly organize their new female 145-pound division.

Former Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino finally got her crack at the UFC in May of last year when she took on Leslie Smith at UFC 198 from Brazil, where the knockout artist won the fight via first round knockout. She followed up her promotional debut with a second round finish over then-UFC newcomer Lina Lansberg, extending her amazing knockout streak to 11.

Justino then began to campaign for her championship weight class, 145 pounds, to be implemented into the UFC. At the time, the UFC only held the female weight classes of 115 and 135 pounds. In her first two fights with the UFC Justino was unable to make 135 pounds to compete at bantamweight, thus both fights were at a catchweight of 140 pounds.

Article continues below

Despite it only being a five pound difference from featherweight, the cut still drained Cyborg and took a huge toll on her body. Because of this, she was unable to compete in the inaugural featherweight title bout made by the UFC, with former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm taking on Germaine de Randamie instead.

De Randamie would win the bout via unanimous decision, however, she was later stripped of the belt a few months later due to her refusal to defend. The UFC took action by pitting Cyborg against Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson to co-headline the UFC 214 pay-per-view (PPV) from Anaheim, California.

Article continues below

That all was scrapped after Anderson was forced out of the bout due to undisclosed reasons, and Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger was called up to the UFC instead to fill the void. Cyborg issued an official press release to Brazilian news outlet Combate, and stated that Anderson and her manager's "irresponsibility" led to the bout being scrapped (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I’m always training to evolve technically with each fight,” the statement, in her native Portuguese, reads. “I’m prepared to fight anyone. As for the change in opponent, we can say it’s the result of Megan’s and her manager’s irresponsibility.

"As for Tonya, she’s a great opponent. She’s been winning her past 10 fights and is an example of how the world rankings should be independent from the UFC’s rankings.

“Tonya is a top-10 bantamweight and certainly deserves to be in a big platform. It will be a great fight and I believe that, with Tonya, it will be an even more exciting fight for the fans than the fight with Megan.

"The focus and the plan remain the same: going for the belt. Thank you to all my fans #CyborgNation.”

What are your thoughts on Cyborg's reaction to Evinger's replacement of Anderson? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms