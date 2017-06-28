Chris Paul's time with the Los Angeles Clippers came to an end on June 28, the generational point guard setting his heart on building something new with James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

It was a great run for Paul, who established a new era of basketball in the city of Los Angeles defined by two words: Lob City. The Clippers put on a show with Paul running the point, Blake Griffin stuffing down dunks and DeAndre Jordan crushing the rim.

All good things must come to an end, though, and Paul was ready for the next journey in his career. The Clippers, despite all of their success, never saw beyond the second round of the NBA Playoffs. That's something CP3 is hoping a new superteam in Houston can change.

While one reports indicates Paul's patience had run so thin on how team president and head coach Doc Rivers handled what was perceived favoritism for his son Austin Rivers that he "despised" doc, Paul spent an important part of his life in Los Angeles.

As news of Paul being traded, by request, to the Rockets, he was busy preparing a statement to say goodbye to the city of Los Angeles that he cemented himself in for six years. Here's Paul goodbye to the city of Los Angeles:

"Unbelievable amount of emotions right now. I don't even know what to say. Lots of love and tears. I'm so blessed and thankful for the ability to play this game, this is the part that no one can prepare you for.

"To the Los Angeles community and to Clipper nation I say thank you! For the past six years you all have welcomed not only me but my family.We love all of you.most importantly, I'm thinking about the kids at LA's Best and the Brotherhood Crusade. You guys have changed my life. Doesn't matter where I go to work, we have a lot more to do," Paul wrote.

Paul's work with the community is something fans don't examine very often, but CP3 still does work for organizations in New Orleans from his time on the Hornets as well. Leaving Los Angeles is a big change, and he'll have to say goodbye to a life he'd been building for years.

But that's the price of committing to competing in the NBA. Paul, at 32-years-old, is looking for a way to contend against the superpowers forming across the league.