Usain Bolt is close to calling time on his incredible sprinting career.

The Jamaican boasts eight Olympic gold medals after winning the 100m and 200m races in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

He also has two golds in the 4x100 relay, making him one of the most decorated Olympians in history.

To add to that feat, he is officially the fastest man on the planet. He holds the 100m sprint record running it at a time of 9.58 seconds. He also holds the 200m record at 19.19 seconds.

He set both those times in 2009 and for the following eight years, has been untouchable on the track.

Bolt will run his last race in August when he competes at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

This week, he's been competing in Ostrava, in the Golden Spike IAAF World Challenge meets. Although there's not much on the line, it's a good warm up for the championships.

As expected, the 30-year-old picked up another 100m victory, with a time of 10.06 seconds. It was pretty far off the pace of 2009, but age may be catching up with him.

In classic Bolt style, he went through his pre-race ritual, posing for the cameras and waving to the crowd.

And in a style that's become common during the race, the Jamaican appeared to ease up before he'd even crossed the finish line.

With everyone else on the track busting a gut to keep up with the world champion, it appeared effortless once again as Bolt slowed up to cross the 100m mark.

He barely even bothers to dip his head as most do when finishing the race, it's as if he knows that no one will come close to topping his time.

You can see a video of the race below.

Bolt will be on show for the final time in London between August 4-13. He will return to the Olympic Stadium, a venue he lit up alongside Mo Farah way back in 2012.

