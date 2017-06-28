Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Carmelo Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony reportedly interested in new superteam if Knicks buyout happens

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The NBA is preparing for the storm that is free agency on July 1, the annual shifting of superteams and power in the league. 

There's already been plenty of action leading up to it, though. The Los Angeles Lakers gave up on former No. 2 pick D'Angelo Russell in exchange for salary cap space, the Los Angeles Clippers traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, and Phil Jackson is out as president of the New York Knicks. 

That last bit of news - the Knicks and Jackson splitting up - could open the door for the next big domino to fall in the NBA. Carmelo Anthony's future with the Knicks has seemingly been in the air for years, and whispers are stronger than ever than he could end up in a different jersey this summer. 

Anthony's representatives have engaged with the Knicks front office regarding a buyout of the remaining two years and $54 million on his contract, but the franchise has been reluctant to go down that avenue thus far. Their preference remains receiving some sort of compensation for Carmelo, not paying him for not playing basketball in New York. 

The Knicks are in a tough spot, though, and no longer have someone leading their basketball operations. Jackson was adamant that Anthony and the Knicks would mutually benefit from splitting, and while being so upfront about it ultimately led to Phil's time in New York coming to an end, there was definitely truth to that notion. 

Anthony, at 33 years old, isn't the elite in-his-prime player the franchise was hoping would save it when he arrived in 2011. The Knicks have missed the playoffs in each of the last four seasons and don't appear to be moving any closer to it, even as Kristaps Porzingis develops. 

But what Anthony could be is the perfect third wheel on a superteam, and the leading candidate to land him has shifted from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Rockets, according to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN. Anthony and Paul are great friends, and Houston is still wheeling and dealing to round out its own superteam after acquiring CP3. 

NBA All-Star Game 2015

The Rockets are also trying to see what it would take to land the other superstar forward in trade rumors, Paul George. George would be an insane upgrade for Houston, but acquiring him would be difficult with suitors like the Boston Celtics and Lakers in the mix as well.

Anthony might be the best option for Houston, and Houston might be the best option for Anthony. Whether the Knicks agree to a buyout to end what's become a strained future together is the biggest question left for Carmelo. 

Topics:
Chris Paul
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Carmelo Anthony
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
James Harden
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Former Intercontinental Champion reveals desire to make WWE return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Fabio Borini is set to complete the most ridiculous transfer of the summer [Mail]

Fabio Borini is set to complete the most ridiculous transfer of the summer [Mail]

What Monaco have told Arsenal after they bid £31m for Thomas Lemar [Guardian]

What Monaco have told Arsenal after they bid £31m for Thomas Lemar [Guardian]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again