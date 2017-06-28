Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Conor McGregor are set to step into the ring to prove who the ultimate fighter is on August 26 in Las Vegas.

They'll also both be putting on a show so they can collect an insane payday for a 12-round bout many boxing purists thing is little more than a farce for the sport. Mayweather and McGregor could care less as they focus on putting on a spectacle of a show.

One of the reasons so many predicted this fight, which seemed like a pipe dream months ago, would happen is there's simply too much money to be made for everyone involved. Promoters, fighters and everyone involved stand to make some serious profit for the one-time event.

The search is on now for a lead sponsorship company, and with the insane exposure and promotion on the way, landing the top branding spot for Mayweather vs. McGregor is going to cost one company a mountain of money.

The fight is asking for $10 million from companies that want to be the leading sponsor, getting the top billing and advertisement placements on what's expected to be one of the biggest fights of the century, reports Darren Rovell of ESPN. That's $4.4 million more than the next highest in boxing history, the $5.6 million Tecate paid to be the lead sponsor for Mayweather vs. Pacquiao in 2015.

Paying $10 million to sponsor a fight better come with some sweet perks, and it appears they have an outline of some of the opportunities available for the title sponsor.

"The sponsoring company would get its logo at the center of the ring at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, its branding on ring girls, on two of the ropes and in the two nonfighter corners of the ring. The deal also includes sponsorship of the first minute of every round on the broadcast and $500,000 in tickets," reports Rovell.

That's not all, though. Each fighter is selling sponsorship of their corners for $5 million each, and yes, there's a perks package awaiting those lucky brands too.

"A company that wants to be associated with Mayweather or McGregor can buy one of the fighter's corners for $5 million. That would include signage in that corner, sponsorship to the broadcast corner cam and $250,000 in tickets," Rovell reports.

That's $20 million in sponsorship alone, not considering pay-per-view buys, tickets, merchandise and everything else that made this a must-sign fight for both fighters. The crazy part? There's probably going to be a line of brand ready to drop some serious cash on this opportunity.

