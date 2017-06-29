Bernie Ecclestone has waded into the debate surrounding Fernando Alonso, by suggesting that Ferrari should re-sign the Spaniard for next season.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper ABC, the former F1 owner believes said that Ferrari should look into signing Alonso for next season if they have a vacancy for 2018.

"Alonso, of course," as per F1i.com.

Article continues below

"He is one of the best F1 drivers of all time,

"He always got along with everyone and only had problems with Mattiacci

Article continues below

"In this life you cannot exclude anything. Fernando is a bit like Senna, who had no problem with any team -- he only needs a car capable of winning.”

A car capable of winning, try a car that capable of making it around the track! The McLaren-Honda linkup has been beset by issue after issue and Alonso has had to perform miracles just to qualify for races.

Ecclestone believes that the only thing for the veteran Spaniard to do now following a horrendously bad drive in 2017, is to find a team that wants to race.

"In Formula 1 there are only two teams racing to win -- Ferrari and Mercedes.

"McLaren can only be a top team if they change engines,"

"We'll see. Red Bull and Force India can have good races, as we saw in Baku.”

With the chances of McLaren-Honda keeping the Spaniard for next season seemingly dwindling by the hour, Alonso will need a new drive for the next season.

So what are his options?

Well, on the weekend his representatives were seen talking to both Mercedes-AMG and Renault.

If he signs with Mercedes he would be reunited with Lewis Hamilton with whom he endured a poisonous rivalry whilst the pair were both contracted to McLaren-Mercedes back in 2007.

Ferrari are likely to be tempted too, though.

However, that will most probably depend on what happens with Sebastian Vettel following the end of the 2017 season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms