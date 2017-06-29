GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

.

Bernie Ecclestone suggests who Ferrari should target signing next season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bernie Ecclestone has waded into the debate surrounding Fernando Alonso, by suggesting that Ferrari should re-sign the Spaniard for next season.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper ABC, the former F1 owner believes said that Ferrari should look into signing Alonso for next season if they have a vacancy for 2018.

"Alonso, of course," as per F1i.com.

Article continues below

"He is one of the best F1 drivers of all time,

"He always got along with everyone and only had problems with Mattiacci

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Chris Jericho shows with one picture why WCW went out of business

Chris Jericho shows with one picture why WCW went out of business

Top SmackDown Live star suffers first pinfall defeat at house show

Top SmackDown Live star suffers first pinfall defeat at house show

Watch: Twitter explodes as Claudio Bravo saves all three of Portugal's penalties

Watch: Twitter explodes as Claudio Bravo saves all three of Portugal's penalties

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

"In this life you cannot exclude anything. Fernando is a bit like Senna, who had no problem with any team -- he only needs a car capable of winning.”

A car capable of winning, try a car that capable of making it around the track! The McLaren-Honda linkup has been beset by issue after issue and Alonso has had to perform miracles just to qualify for races.

Ecclestone believes that the only thing for the veteran Spaniard to do now following a horrendously bad drive in 2017, is to find a team that wants to race.

Canadian F1 Grand Prix - Practice

"In Formula 1 there are only two teams racing to win -- Ferrari and Mercedes.

"McLaren can only be a top team if they change engines," 

"We'll see. Red Bull and Force India can have good races, as we saw in Baku.”

With the chances of McLaren-Honda keeping the Spaniard for next season seemingly dwindling by the hour, Alonso will need a new drive for the next season.

So what are his options?

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Well, on the weekend his representatives were seen talking to both Mercedes-AMG and Renault.

If he signs with Mercedes he would be reunited with Lewis Hamilton with whom he endured a poisonous rivalry whilst the pair were both contracted to McLaren-Mercedes back in 2007.

Ferrari are likely to be tempted too, though.

However, that will most probably depend on what happens with Sebastian Vettel following the end of the 2017 season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Chris Jericho shows with one picture why WCW went out of business

Chris Jericho shows with one picture why WCW went out of business

Watch: Twitter explodes as Claudio Bravo saves all three of Portugal's penalties

Watch: Twitter explodes as Claudio Bravo saves all three of Portugal's penalties

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

There’s an obvious reason why Arsenal probably won’t sign Thomas Lemar

There’s an obvious reason why Arsenal probably won’t sign Thomas Lemar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again