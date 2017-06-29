GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe drops major hint about future with big change on Twitter

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga has been one of the major talking points so far this summer, but there is still a strong chance that the wonderkid doesn't leave Monaco at all.

Real Madrid and Arsenal have seemingly led the race for the 18-year-old forward from the start and while the common belief is Mbappe prefers a move to the Spanish giants, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has managed to keep himself in the race.

Wenger has personally called the player and even visited him last summer. It's understood that the pair have a 'special relationship' that makes Wenger believe he can still secure his signature, despite having a couple of world record bids for Mbappe rejected.

However, in this day and age, you can tell a lot from a player's social media activity.

Judging by Mbappe's latest change on Twitter, it seems as if he is trying to send out a message to not just Wenger, but any potential suitors.

The French international has not publicly spoken about his future yet, but it is believed he is in talks with Monaco to sign a new mega-money deal.

With that being said, can it be coincidental that he has changed his Twitter banner to feature the word 'priceless'?

It could be a subtle message to his potential suitors, or maybe he just values himself that highly - who knows!

Either way, Wenger is still a keen admirer of the French prodigy and back in March, he admitted there were intriguing similarities between Mbappe and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

"He is not exactly Thierry Henry but it is true that he has similar qualities and the future and talent is similar," Wenger told the Ligue 1 show.

"The potential is similar, after that if he has the same level of motivation, desire and intelligence that Thierry has, and the next two to three years will tell us that, then he can be very promising.

AS Monaco v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

"The guys that have super talent are already playing at 18. Those who are not playing at 18 or 19 do not have that exceptional talent and he does play over here at the top level. He is a guy who is electric like Thierry was, can dribble, can pass and is efficient.

"We follow him, we know him very well, and he is developing well. He extended his contract with Monaco last season and so it's Monaco who are going to decide his future. He could be another Thierry Henry."

Topics:
Football
Thierry Henry
Arsenal
Real Madrid
AS Monaco

