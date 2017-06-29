You’ve got to feel sorry for AS Monaco this summer.

On the one hand, the French champions are essentially sitting on a gold mine but with European clubs cherry-picking their stars, they could be facing a mass exodus. There are few members of their starting XI that haven’t been linked with a move away, after all.

The club should be given credit for their stubbornness, though, and frankly they are holding out for some lucrative transfer fees. You only have to look at the £43 million that Manchester City forked out for Bernardo Silva to get the picture.

Just like City, Arsenal have also been chasing Monaco’s finest with Arsene Wenger proving somewhat partial to the array of talent at his old side.

It seems like the Gunners’ chase of Kylian Mbappe is dead in the water however, with their £87 million being rejected and unlikely to be topped. It was always an ambitious attempt but one of the club’s braver and more expensive tries in recent years.

Now Wenger has turned his attention to Thomas Lemar and while initially signs seemed promising, the deal has turned cold. The news comes after Monaco rubbished the club’s opening bid of £31 million on Wednesday, as per the Guardian.

And while L’Equipe are reporting that Arsenal will simply amplify their bid, chances still look slim. In fact, Chelsea may be the reason behind their rivals’ shortcomings and gooners won’t like it one bit.

Parallel to Arsenal’s pursuit of Lemar, the Blues have been making a Tiemou Bakayoko-shaped raid on the French champions. Antonio Conte seems to be a matter of days away from confirming the deal.

The French midfielder has been subject to a £40 million bid that could account for the seemingly impending departure of Nemanja Matic. Moreover, it proves a deal that might just have killed any chance of Arsenal capturing Lemar.

Given the furious amount of interest in Monaco players, the club is proving protective over certain members of its squad, regardless of the money on the table.

It has emerged that the champions are willing to OK moves away for Lemar and Bakayoko but not both, especially not in the same window. The Telegraph’s Chief Football Correspondent – Jason Burt – highlighted this point and tweeted the following:

Consequently, the pace with which Chelsea executed their own business may have punished Arsenal for deliberating over Mbappe and Lemar. It certainly adds an interesting texture to the rivalry between the two.

If the news stands true then the Blues will have greatly dictated Wenger’s activities for the remainder of the transfer window.

This is particularly the case when you consider just how tenuous the Alexis Sancehz situation has become. The Guardian reported on Wednesday that only is the Chilean itching to leave but Manchester City are confident of securing the deal.

In one-way or another, Arsenal look to have been bettered once again by Chelsea and City. The Gunners might have to get their act together or face becoming very much familiar with fifth place and Thursday night football.

