Boxing

Eddie Hearn.

Eddie Hearn reveals the leading destination for Joshua/Klitschko II

When Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko collided earlier this year in a bout for the IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles, they produced one of the most memorable heavyweight clashes in recent memory.

Joshua would produce an eleventh round knockout after being put on the canvas himself earlier on in the fight where the Ukrainian looked like he was going to finish the job.

He didn't, and as AJ gradually got his feet back, he finally exploded late on to put Dr. Steelhammer to bed.

Naturally, given that audiences were wowed by the first clash and Klitschko put on a stellar performance himself, calls for a rematch were inevitable.

Furthermore, the former world heavyweight champion had a rematch clause in his contract and if the 41-year-old still has the hunger to challenge, the fight is right there for him.

But, where will it be? After selling out a huge stadium like Wembley, it feels like there are only a few places in the world that could really house such a fight.

But, with Eddie Hearn's desire to see AJ crack the American market, one place has emerged as a frontrunner over all other competitors.

"We're getting close now to identifying the real options in terms of the venues and locations. [Las] Vegas has taken a little bit of a front runner in those; I know the British fans would love to do a trip out there for Joshua/Klitschko.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

"Nigeria is still in the mix, Dubai and, of course, Cardiff. But, like I said, Vegas has probably just got its nose in front at the moment, I think the end of next week we're looking to present all of those opportunities to Klitschko and his team.

"I feel like it's going to take that special event to make this fight. Wladimir Klitschko has done so much, he's just done 90,000 at Wembley, he wants to break the boundaries with us for the rematch.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

"Whether that's Nigeria, Dubai, Las Vegas; I think Wladimir wants to travel with this fight and he wants to take a huge event elsewhere, as do we as well. So, we're closing down on decision time and I think it will be in the next couple of weeks."

Of course, as Hearn goes on to note, Joshua is a world champion not the British champion, so it will serve him and his growing fanbase well to take his talents to Las Vegas.

It's safe to say we can expect an announcement shortly.

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko

