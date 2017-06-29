GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Athletics

.

Wayde Van Niekerk breaks another world record in Ostrava

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wayde Van Niekerk has been a name on the lips of many athletics fans of late after he burst onto the stage at the Rio Olympics last year, smashing Michael Johnson's 400-metre world record while blowing the rest of the field out of the water.

The South African's performance on that memorable night in Brazil was nothing short of immense and the 24-year-old's stardom has been on the rise ever since. 

Van Niekerk in now one of the most famous names in track and field and is set to take over from Usain Bolt as world athletics' global superstar when the Jamaican hangs up his spikes later this year.

Article continues below

Unsurprisingly, Van Niekerk seems hell-bent on breaking every record he can get his hands on and last night he wrote his name in history once again.

The South African was running at the Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic when he consigned yet another long-standing record to the trash heap.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Chris Jericho shows with one picture why WCW went out of business

Chris Jericho shows with one picture why WCW went out of business

Top SmackDown Live star suffers first pinfall defeat at house show

Top SmackDown Live star suffers first pinfall defeat at house show

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

Van Niekerk was competing in the rarely run 300-metre sprint as he ramps up his preparations for the World Championships that will be held in London in August. The Olympic gold medallist was the pick of the field and it showed as he got off to a flyer and had torn past the rest of the bunch by the time they reached the bend.

Van Niekerk never let up as his unrelenting pace saw him pull away from the hapless pack with terrifying ease, before hurtling over the line in a world record time of 30.81 seconds, beating a 17-year-old Michael Johnson record in the process.

The race gets going at 3:20 in the video below.

In reality, Van Niekerk's only opponent on the night was the clock as he made the rest of the field look well and truly pedestrian.

The world record holder looks to be in absolutely electric form ahead of the London World Championships, where he is expected to run the 400m as well as Usain Bolt's self-professed favourite event, the 200m. What an epic battle that could turn out to be!

What an epic battle that could turn out to be!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Justin Gatlin
Usain Bolt
Commonwealth Games
Mo Farah
Athletics

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Chris Jericho shows with one picture why WCW went out of business

Chris Jericho shows with one picture why WCW went out of business

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

Look: Kylian Mbappe drops major hint about future with subtle change on Twitter

Look: Kylian Mbappe drops major hint about future with subtle change on Twitter

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again