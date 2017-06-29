GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cricket

.

Who Andrew Flintoff wants to open the batting with Alastair Cook vs South Africa

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Former England captain Freddie Flintoff thinks that with Joe Root at the helm, England have a great chance of beating South Africa during the upcoming Test series this summer.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Flintoff admitted that the new captain's enthusiasm for Test cricket can only be a good thing for England.

"I'm not sure Joe is going to be affected, to be honest,

Article continues below

"Since he started playing international cricket he's taken everything in his stride - he walks out onto the field every time like it's the best day of his life and that can be infectious.

"He's obviously a fine player, he's got the team behind him and as captain that's all you need so he'll be fine.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Chris Jericho shows with one picture why WCW went out of business

Chris Jericho shows with one picture why WCW went out of business

Top SmackDown Live star suffers first pinfall defeat at house show

Top SmackDown Live star suffers first pinfall defeat at house show

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

“The one thing England have been over the last few years is aggressive - they go out there and take it to the opposition.

"Joe will want to put his own stamp on the team but that will come in time; the team will evolve. But what a time to captain England - they've got probably the best team in the world!

"I just look at the England side - and this is not a slur on South Africa as they have got some quality in there as well - and I just don't see how things can go wrong."

Yorkshire v Surrey - Specsavers County Championship: Division One

Joe Root has had to wait for five months to make his debut as captain after Alastair Cook resigned in February.

Whilst Flintoff believes the pressure of being England captain will not seriously affect Root, it certainly curtailed the form of Cook. The Essex opener looked shorn of confidence for much of his tenure.

Thankfully for Essex, without the pressure of captaining England on his shoulders, Cook has been in fine form in the County Championship. From his first 11 innings, the opener has hit an impressive 643 runs for the county.

Essex v Nottinghamshire - Royal London One-Day Cup Semi Final

However, the other opening batting spot in the starting XI remains up for grabs, with Haseeb Hameed, Keaton Jennings and Mark Stoneman all in with a chance of being picked.

Flintoff is keeping loyal to his Lancashire roots, though, and thinks Hameed deserves another chance after a broken finger in India curtailed an impressive introduction to international cricket.

The Lancastrian has not reached 50 so far this term, but Flintoff believes that England should keep faith.

Lancashire v Leicestershire - Royal London One-Day Cup

He added: "His form this season hasn't been as good as it has been in the past but we've seen what he can do in the winter; we've seen the way in which he can play.

"With one eye on the future, he could be around for 15 years. I've never seen a kid practice and work as hard in my life.

"I take my boys to Old Trafford and he will be there with his dad for hours on end - and they'll lock the centre up. He just practices and practices and practices. So fingers crossed for Has."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Cricket
The Ashes
Ian Bell
Joe Root
England cricket

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Chris Jericho shows with one picture why WCW went out of business

Chris Jericho shows with one picture why WCW went out of business

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

Look: Kylian Mbappe drops major hint about future with subtle change on Twitter

Look: Kylian Mbappe drops major hint about future with subtle change on Twitter

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again