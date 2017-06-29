With the 2016-17 football season in the rearview mirror, that means that FIFA 17 is pretty much behind us too.

Although we won't be able to procure FIFA 18 until late September, details have started to emerge about the game that has plenty of fans excited.

Despite all the speculation around game modes and features, one thing gamers love to get excited about is the overall ratings of players on the game.

For instance, will Lionel Messi be rated higher than Ronaldo? It's very doubtful given what CR7 has achieved in the past 12 months, not to mention the fact that he is the game's cover star.

But, according to Sportskeeda, one of Messi's teammates could be set to take a hit on his very tall overall rating.

Neymar is rated a fair 92 on FIFA 17, which is the same as Luis Suarez and just one point behind Messi, who was rated 93.

While Messi and Suarez recorded another incredible campaign last term, Neymar suffered a significant dip in front of goal.

In the 2014-15 season, the Brazilian scored a total of 39 goals across all competitions with 22 coming in the league alone. In the following season, Neymar seemed to only be getting better and better when he, once again, accounted for over 30 goals with an incredible 24 goals in the league.

We say incredible because it can't be easy to score that many goals when Suarez and Messi are both plundering 40-plus.

This season, however, was a bit of a disappointment for the Barcelona forward, coming up with just 13 goals in 30 league matches meaning he only averaged a goal every 204 minutes.

While his famous strike partners were the top two scorers in the league with Messi scoring 37 goals and Suarez scoring 29 goals, Neymar was down on the ninth position and even behind Sandro Ramirez, whom Barcelona sold at the beginning of the season to Malaga.

The former Santos man did, however, record 19 assists in all competitions last season and FIFA may raise some of his statistics in the passing and vision departments on the strength of that, but they will also likely have his finishing decline slightly.

Even if Neymar was knocked down to a 90 overall rating, would you all consider that fair? Let us know in the comments section below.

