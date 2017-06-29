Few things can stir up a transfer window like Cristiano Ronaldo having doubts over his future.

The Portuguese practically sent the footballing world into disbelief when he expressed his concerns about continuing to play in Spain. Reports implicated an ‘irreversible’ decision to leave Real Madrid upon tax avoidance allegations becoming public.

In recent weeks, though, suggestions have gradually petered out and Ronaldo’s brief doubts seem to have been dispelled. Los Blancos had remained confident throughout that their star man would stay at the Bernabeu.

It’s a shame for Premier League fans who were temporarily handed the prospect of CR7 returning to Manchester United. The Red Devils, though, have invested more into their chase of Alvaro Morata than Ronaldo’s alleged want-away inclinations.

So it seems normality is resumed and one man who believes it’s for the best is none another than Ronaldo Nazario. It’s perhaps fitting that the Brazilian has provided his opinion in sharing both his name and endless bounds of talent with Real’s current front man.

The 40-year-old played for Los Blancos between 2002 and 2007 and cemented himself as a fan’s favourite – accumulating 104 goals in 177 appearances. His affinity for the club hasn’t waned either, with Ronaldo currently working as a global ambassador.

The moral of the story being that Ronaldo is more than qualified to talk about Real and his conflicted namesake.

Nevertheless, he is certainly of the opinion that regardless of whether CR7 wants to leave, he won’t be treated quite like he is at the Bernabeu anywhere else.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo explained: "I'm almost certain that Cristiano will stay in Madrid, because a player who scores 50 goals a year provides the club with a security that can't be given up.

"[The great players] always decide [their future], but even though I don't know the reasons for his discomfort, I don't think there is a team that can treat Cristiano better than Real Madrid."

The Brazilian certainly thinks the club will go all out to confirm CR7’s future and it’s hard to see a contrary situation. Equally, suggestions of the Portuguese being treated so well are perhaps true of the club but not necessarily the fans.

Back in April, Ronaldo highlighted his anger at being booed, stating: "I'm not asking them to name streets after me, the only thing I ask is that they don't boo me here.”

Aside from the occasional heckling from the stands however, the 32-year-old is nothing short of a demigod at Real. Like Brazilian Ronaldo said, if CR7 leaves, it won’t be born from disillusionment at his treatment by Los Blancos.

And if four Ballon d’Ors and three Champions League titles tell you anything, it’s that Real won’t let him leave in a hurry. Sorry United fans but it’s not looking good for that dream Premier League return.

