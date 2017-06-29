We've seen plenty of new kits already this summer and it's fair to say that plenty have divided opinion.

Nike have come under fire for essentially rolling out exactly the same strip in different colours to all of the clubs they provide for.

Having said that, that's nothing out of the ordinary for a kit manufacturer. There tends to be recurring trends in most kits at the very least and Umbro with their retro sleeves next season are a prime example.

However, for Barcelona's kit, Nike went the extra mile this season and revamped their home strip with a new layout of their historical stripes.

Some people like it, some people preferred the older incarnations, but at least Nike are keeping it fresh with the new design.

Fresh is certainly one word that could be used to describe Barcelona's new away strip too.

The Catalan side will don an electric blue kit next season that is certainly striking upon first viewing. Take a look at the image below:

However, there is a deeper meaning to the colour choice. Barcelona revealed via a statement on their website the design has been "inspired by the club's history and culture on the collar, which is partially defined by the Catalan flag, the Senyera."

As well as the trim on the collar, "Forca" is written on the right sleeve and "Barca" is stitched onto the left to "remind of inner club pride."

Fans seem pretty split on the design thus far, but the kit certainly cannot be called boring!

On the pitch, Barca have some serious thinking to do this summer. Although they registered interest in Ousmane Dembele, Hector Bellerin and Marco Veratti, it seems as if all three deals are looking difficult for the Copa del Rey champions.

Bellerin is said to be torn over the move and Arsenal are asking for a fee around £40 million. Dembele has seemingly ruled himself out of a move away from Dortmund until next summer and Veratti's price tag is set to be huge.

The Italian is said to want the move, though, but the onus is on the midfielder to force it through.

