All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has come out in defence of counterpart Warren Gatland after unleashing some scathing remarks rebuking some of the treatment the British and Irish Lions coach has received in the New Zealand media this week.

The back and forth verbal war between the two coaches has been intense up to this point but Hansen felt that the media, The New Zealand Heral in particular, had taken it a step too far.

Hansen has had plenty of his own criticism for Gatland with regards to the Lions' playing style, while even going as far as to label the tourists 'desperate' and 'predictable' for feeling that the All Blacks had directly targeted scrum-half Connor Murray in the first Test. Hansen, however, could not condone some of the behaviour that has been seen in the media this week.

The World Cup-winning coach spoke out against the media ahead of the second Test after Gatland was depicted as a red nose wearing clown in a cartoon the New Zealand Herald published earlier this week.

"I think it is really disappointing," he said, as per the Daily Mail.

"It's one thing to have a bit of banter, and then you guys (the media) beef it up to make it bigger than it really is.

"I have heard you say that I don't like him, and we won't have a beer. I have got a lot of respect for him. I think he is a good coach. I have got a lot of respect for the Lions, they are a good team.

"To come out and do that (mock him up as a clown), you are ridiculing somebody that doesn't deserve it. At the end of the day, we are all coaches trying to do what we think is right.

"Sometimes people don't always agree with what we do, but that's okay, you are allowed to have your opinion. But to ridicule someone is not right. It's a bit disappointing really.

"I read somewhere I lashed out at Warren Gatland. I haven't lashed out at Warren Gatland at all. I am looking forward to having a beer with him and a chuckle about life."

Hansen was also eager to stress the All Blacks will not be taking the Lions lightly in the second Test as his team braces for a backlash from the visitors.

"Quality teams don't lie down," he continued.

"They stand up and get counted. Losing hurts. It sucks. It's not a great idea, and it comes with a lot of pain, so you don't want to do it, especially when you are a quality team because you are not used to it.

"I think they will come with everything they've got and we need to be prepared for that and bring everything we've got to match it.

"It's going to be a great game. I love these type of Test matches because they really challenge you as a coaching group and as a team."

The All Blacks have already been forced into a couple of changes after unfortunate injuries to some key personnel. Anton Lienart-Brown, one of the players drafted into the starting line-up to replace Ryan Crotty, is also expecting a much-improved performance from the Lions.

"We know they are going to be a different beast this week," Lienart-Brown added.

"They will really want to change the tide. We are all of that so we have to come expecting that different beast this weekend and make sure we match it and even better it.

"We know it is coming so we know we have to get that mental attitude right. It was pretty physical battle last week. If they are talking about stepping it up then we have to step it up again."

Another big loss for the world champions is that of full-back Ben Smith, with Hansen confirming that the 31-year-old stalwart will miss the rest of the series after suffering a head knock in the first Test in Auckland.

