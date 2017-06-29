GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo making himself fifth penalty taker vs Chile wasn't a surprise

Football News
24/7

Portugal's Confederations Cup semi-final with Chile on Wednesday night was ultimately a battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez - but only one came out on top.

Ronaldo was the competition's top goalscorer heading into the game, having notched two goals, while Sanchez's sole strike helped Chile earn a draw against Germany.

And yet neither were able to make their mark at the Kazan Arena, with the game going to penalties and Claudio Bravo saving all three of Portugal's attempts.

There was something strange about the order of Portugal's penalty takers, though.

Despite being his side's captain and star player, Ronaldo named himself as fifth penalty taker, behind Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani, who all missed.

As a result, the Real Madrid winger didn't take a penalty and watched on as Portugal crashed out of the competition.

Many were quick to question Ronaldo's motives, but it soon became clear he wanted to potentially take the winning penalty. How that decision backfired.

Writing on Twitter after the game, Alan Shearer slammed Ronaldo - and Portugal - for wanting to go last: "What's the point in having your best penalty taker last? #ConfederationsCup2017."

He was then asked by a follower if he used to ask to take the first penalty in a shootout, to which he gave the perfect response: "I said I'm going first."

However, history dictates that nobody should be surprised Ronaldo made himself fifth penalty taker and ended up not taking one at all.

Five years ago, at Euro 2012, Portugal's semi-final clash with Germany also went to penalties after 120 minutes of football provided no goals.

Portugal v Spain - UEFA EURO 2012 Semi Final

It was Ronaldo's chance to redeem himself for not making an impact in normal time, but just like against Chile, he named himself as fifth penalty taker.

And, just like against Chile, it backfired. Moutinho missed his penalty, Pepe and Nani scored theirs, but Bruno Alves then hit the crossbar to deny Ronaldo the glory he craved.

Five years on from losing to Spain and Ronaldo clearly hasn't learned his lesson. As Portugal's captain, he should have stepped up and taken the first penalty to give his side the perfect start.

Instead, he chased the limelight and once again ended up on the losing side in a semi-final.

Topics:
Pepe
Portugal National Football Team
Football
La Liga

