Barcelona planning double Premier League raid if they fail to sign Marco Verratti

It’s been a frustrating transfer window for Barcelona this summer.

The Catalans are keen to bounce back from their anti-climatic 2016-17 campaign and make an assured start to life under Ernesto Valverde. So far, though, their bold transfer plans have proven unfruitful.

Their main target remains Marco Verratti and Barcelona are itching to bolster their midfield with the Italian’s arrival. They are under no illusion of the difficulty of the task too with Paris Saint-Germain reluctant to concede one of their star assets.

Consequently, the Spaniards are taking a step back from the situation and are simply waiting to see whether Verratti will train upon returning from his holidays. If the midfielder stays true to his preference for Barcelona and plays truant, the Catalans will make their move.

According to Spanish publication SPORT, this will come in the form of a £71 million bid that will truly test the resolve of Unai Emery’s side. It would also likely prove the conclusion of the saga, regardless of PSG’s decision.

The Copa del Rey champions are more than aware of this and, as a result, have drafted a ‘plan B’ if their quest for Verratti dissolves. And the aforementioned report suggests it could have permutations for both Manchester United and Arsenal.

The direct alternative to Verratti would prove Ander Herrera. The Spaniard has vast La Liga experience – making his name at Athletic Bilbao across 128 games – and just recently collected the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

What makes this deal all the more interesting is the history between Herrera and Valverde. The pair worked together at Bilbao in 2013-14 in a season that saw the club rise up the table to a fourth place finish.

It was under Valverde that the 27-year-old was able to put in performances that attracted United’s attention in the first place. Therefore, the new Barcelona boss would be willing to put €40 million on the line to reunite with the midfielder.

Given that the United man would, at least in theory, be a cheaper alternative to Verratti, a failure to capture the Italian would also free up further transfer funds. If that was the case, it would be bad news for Arsenal.

Part two of Barca’s back-up plan is to instigate a move for Riyadh Mahrez, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates. The Catalans would then place a bid as lofty as £35 million to try and coax the Algerian away from Leicester.

The report does, however, note that Mahrez has an offer on the table from Arsenal and that he wants to decide his future as quickly as possible.

So while it is highly likely that the 26-year-old would nominate Barcelona over Arsenal, the former’s cautious approach to the Verratti situation could complicate affairs.

It seems Barcelona have their business planned out well and even if talks with PSG stagnate, their plan B would be the envy and plan A of many a club. Given their luck so far this summer, though, anything could happen yet.

Who would you rather have in your team - Verratti, Herrera or Mahrez? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

