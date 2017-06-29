GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Traore.

Manchester United have completed signing of Aliou Badara Traore

Published

Football News
24/7

Manchester United fans are still waiting for the club to complete a big-name signing this summer.

Plenty of superstars have been linked with a move to the Red Devils in recent weeks - including the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and even Cristiano Ronaldo - but so far the only player through the door is the Swedish defender Victor Lindelof.

United forked out a cool £31 million for the 22-year-old, who will partner Eric Bailly in central defence next season.

But United have now completed their second signing of the season, according to Goal.

It’s understood that the Premier League giants have beaten Juventus to the signing of Aliou Badara Traore, a highly-rated France Under-16 international.

Traore, dubbed ‘the next Paul Pogba’ according to the Manchester Evening News, was also on the radar of United’s local rivals Manchester City.

However, it’s Jose Mourinho’s side who have won the battle for the teenager’s signature.

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

Traore was with PSG

Traore, born in Sarcelles, was previously with Paris Saint-Germain but departed the French outfit fearing he would not have enough game time at the Parc des Princes.

Unattached prior to his move to Old Trafford, he was the only player in France’s Under-16 side not contracted to a profesional side.

He's signed a four-year contract

That’s all changed now after Traore penned a four-year contract with the Red Devils. He will spend the first year in the youth ranks with a view to forcing his way into the senior setup.

Video: Traore in action

So, what sort of player is Traore?

There isn’t much footage available on YouTube, unfortunately, but this two-and-a-half-minute video provides plenty of clues.

For starters, it’s easy to see why he’s been compared to Pogba. He possesses an extremely similar physique to the world’s most expensive footballer.

p1bjpmeo7h8rv41u1ug619sed9eb.jpg

Traore, like Pogba was at the same age, is all legs at the moment.

His long strides allow him to burst away from opponents, make tackles and interceptions.

The Frenchman’s touch looks decent and it seems he also possesses an eye for goal.

You can see why United have snapped him up…

One to watch, for sure.

Topics:
Ryan Giggs
Football
Paul Pogba

