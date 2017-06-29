Arsenal fans, remember Ryo Miyaichi?

How could you forget.

The former Japan international was signed by Arsene Wenger in 2011 after impressing in a trial.

“I am delighted Ryo will be joining us in the New Year,” Wenger said, per Bleacher Report.

“He trialled with us in the summer and has raw ability which has attracted many clubs around the world.

“I look forward to helping him fulfil his potential here at Arsenal.”

Bleacher Report even ran an in-depth look at the winger, with the headline: ‘Ryo Miyaichi: Signs Point to Arsenal Having the World's Next Lionel Messi’.

Yeah, right.

Miyaichi now plays for St. Pauli

Miyaichi made just seven appearances for the Gunners, spending time out on loan at Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, FC Twente and Jong FC Twente, before leaving permanently for FC St. Pauli in 2015.

Miyaichi has been really unfortunate in Germany. Just one month after arriving, he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and had to wait until April 2016 to make his debut for St. Pauli.

Miyaichi's career has hit another sad note

And the bad luck has continued. Miyaichi tore his ACL for a second time in training this week and is expected to be out of action for several months.

“The attacking midfielder suffered a serious injury to his right knee in a training-ground challenge this morning,” a report on St. Pauli’s website read.

“An examination conducted by club doctor Volker Carrero at the Endo Rehab Clinic revealed a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament.

“Miyaichi, 24, is expected to undergo surgery by cruciate specialist Dr. Heinz-Jürgen Eichhorn next week and will be out of action for several months.”

Fortunately for Miyaichi, age is on his side.

But it remains to be seen how a second ACL tear will impact his footballing ability.

Miserable injury record

Miyaichi’s injury record makes for pretty miserable reading. He missed the conclusion of the 2012-13 season - and the FA Cup final - after suffering an ankle injury for Wigan in a match against Everton.

A groin injury picked up while playing for Japan also kept him sidelined from November 2012 to March 2013.

This latest setback is the worst of the lot. We can only hope he makes a swift recovery.

