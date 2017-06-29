It is safe to say that we are currently in the throws of the most exciting season of Formula 1 we have experienced for many a year.

The resurgence of Ferrari has finally given the mighty Mercedes team a real challenge and the battle between the two superpowers, more specifically Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, has already been fantastically intense and controversial.

The latest addition to the bitter ding-dong battle was perhaps the most extreme as tempers flared in the sweltering heat in Azerbaijan. The red mist descended upon Vettel after Hamilton appeared to suddenly brake while the field was lined up behind the safety car and the German was not shy about letting the Briton know he felt, swinging up alongside Hamilton before bashing into him with his wheels.

Article continues below

Vettel was given a 1p-second stop-and-go penalty on the day but now the sports governing body, the FIA, has confirmed that the three-time world champion could face further sanction for his dangerous loss of decorum.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the German now faces the prospect of having his race result excluded from the record, meaning he will lose out on the 12 points he gained for finishing fourth, while at the same time his world championship lead would be cut to a meagre two points.

Article continues below

Another dramatic and unthinkable option could see Vettel banned from competing in the next Grand Prix in Austria altogether. Such a punishment would go down like a lead balloon in the Ferrari camp.

FIA president Jan Todt is yet to decide on a course of action, however, and is expected to first listen to the opinions of senior officials such as race director Charlie Whiting before choosing whether or not to further Vettel's punishment.

It is expected that Vettel will escape further sanction though, as Todt has proven in the past to shy away from unnecessary confrontation.

Todt would most likely prefer to stick with the stewards' decision on the day, rather than taking the matter to the FIA court of appeal.

Vettel was initially slapped with the second highest penalty available, stopping just short of black-flagging the enraged German.

A statement released by the FIA on Monday read that the body would 'evaluate whether further action' is necessary before adding:

'A (further) statement will be made available before the Austrian Grand Prix, July 7-9.'

Vettel's temper on track has got him into hot water before.

He was warned after repeatedly swearing at Whiting down the radio during the Mexican Grand Prix last year, but, fortunately for the Ferrari driver, that should have no bearing on this latest incident as it was different in nature.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms