It’s the fight that everybody asked for and the fight the fans have received – Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

While on the surface the impending result perhaps proves obvious, the bout has provoked an astounding amount of intrigue, nevertheless. After all, it will see the two biggest stars of two different sports fight it out in an all-or-nothing clash.

The underdog undoubtedly proves to be McGregor and for good reason, too. The Notorious is leaving his comfort zone and sport to tackle one of boxing’s greatest ever for his debut in the sport.

That does of course mean Mayweather is the man with everything to lose, though, and at 40-years-old, he is 12 years McGregor’s senior. It is also worthy of note that the American hasn’t taken to the ring since November 2015.

So while almost everything points in favour of boxing’s representative, there is enough for UFC fans to grasp at in order to dream of the mother of all upsets.

That being said, the self-proclaimed ‘Money Team’ behind Mayweather is certainly feeling confident. Before big fights, the respective sides are often swelling with arrogance, but in this case it seems plain certainty.

Ashley Theophane, one of Mayweather’s promoters, is under no illusion of how the fight will pan out on August 26. The Londoner has based his career out of Las Vegas thanks to his collaboration with the American fighter.

And, speaking to Sky Sports, Theophane put forward Money’s case: "He's the biggest name in the sport, he carries the sport.

"If he wasn't the biggest name in the sport, he wouldn't be able to come back and do what he's about to do now.

"Floyd has made the best in boxing look like novices, so I don't think the fight will be hard for him. It's just for him to go out there and do what he does. It's all about the event.

"I don't even think it's much about the fight, it's about the build-up, the fight week. Everything is going to be so big and loud and large."

Now that’s what you call confidence. Essentially Theophane is saying that the result nor the fight as a whole is up for debate, it’s simply a case of putting on a show.

While, of course, the very concept of the event and the aesthetic value will draw in many, fans will still be baying for a competitive fight. There will be little joy in the occasion if the Notorious is tasting the canvas seconds into the first round.

Theophane and Mayweather himself have a great reason on which to be confident but when McGregor is a fighter who has brawled with black belts across numerous disciplines, it can be hoped the fight is in some way a contest.

The Irishman will have to draw on the fact that pride comes before a fall.

