Jenson Button defends Sebastian Vettel on Twitter following Azerbaijan controversy

Sebastian Vettel was caught in the midst of controversy yet again as the German collided twice with Lewis Hamilton during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver first hit the rear of Hamilton's car and then again drove up alongside his rival, raised his hand and drove into the Brit's car in protest which he perceived to have been a "brake test".

Vettel was given a 10-seocnd stop-go penalty during the race itself but the FIA announced on Wednesday that it would hold further investigation into the incident that took place in Baku.

While many share the same sentiment, former world champion Jenson Button believes that the in-race penalty should be punishment enough and that F1 should "move on".

With the issue dividing opinion in the sport, Button's former McLaren teammate and compatriot Hamilton believes that the governing body should "make an example" out of Vettel so that his actions do not motivate the younger audience to follow suit in the future.

However, Button did not share the same view and revealed his stance with a series of tweets.

He wrote: "Azerbaijan GP was a pleasure 2watch. Why? because adrenaline & emotions were high. What Vettel did was silly but he's been punished. Move on."

The 37-year-old even took time out to respond to his followers, some of whom thought Vettel deserves further punishment.

Button also went on to explain how the 10sec in-race penalty is in fact more serious during the race than what the time period suggests.

Vettel's penalty was served just after Hamilton made a pit stop to change his headrest which had come loose during the red flag stoppage.

It should have been a routine victory for Hamilton but the penalty effectively cost him the race as he actually finished a place behind his championship rival.

Following Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle's suggestion that Vettel actually gained ground in the race for the driver's championship after Azerbaijan, has led to further negative reaction towards the racer.

Vettel was handed three points on his super licence in addition to the in-race penalty, meaning that he is just three points away from a one-race ban.

