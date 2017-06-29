GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Demba Ba .

Demba Ba defends Mohamed Salah for tweet following criticism from Liverpool fans

Mohamed Salah only joined Liverpool last week but the Egypt international has already managed to offend a bunch of thin-skinned fans.

Earlier this week, Salah received a few messages from disgruntled Liverpool supporters perturbed by a tweet he sent to Demba Ba last year.

The tweet, sent after the Senegalese striker broke his leg last July, showed Ba celebrating his now iconic goal at Anfield from April 2014. You know, the goal that resulted from Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip against Chelsea.

The photo was accompanied by the message: “Get well soon bro 🙏🙏“

That some Liverpool fans genuinely want Salah to delete the tweet is, let’s face it, pretty pathetic.

Demba Ba reacts on Twitter

Ba has now become aware of the backlash Salah has suffered in recent days and he’s reacted by posting his own tweet this afternoon.

“If this is true [then] , i can see how [weak] those people are mentally,” Ba, who still plays for Shanghai Shenhua, posted. “Mohamed i love you bro for the support throughout my injury ❤️“

Why should Salah delete the tweet?

Salah hasn’t deleted the tweet (so far, anyway) and fair play to him for that.

This was probably the first photo he found of Ba - it’s arguably the biggest moment of the former Chelsea forward’s career, after all - and he was with AS Roma at the time.

He didn’t know he’d be a Liverpool player 12 months later and he had no connection with the Merseyside outfit.

The vast majority of Liverpool supporters recognise this.

It’s just a shame a vocal minority have taken offence to such an innocuous tweet.

Topics:
Demba Ba
Mohamed Salah
Football

