The NBA offseason is in full swing, and with Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler already on new teams, more focus is being placed on the Paul George sweepstakes.

Several teams are reportedly in the running for the Indiana Pacers star forward, including the Boston Celtics, who some consider to be the front-runners to land PG-13.

On Wednesday, Indiana teammate Lance Stephenson posted a picture of George with him on Instagram pleading with the forward to stay with the Pacers.

However, Celtics star Isaiah Thomas went into full-on trolling mode with a response to Stephenson's post, as you can see below:

Naturally, Stephenson had something to say about Thomas swooping into his comments section with the trash talk:

But Thomas wasn't about to let Stephenson get away with that fake news and decided to respond once again with another great comment:

Thomas is in peak recruiting mode right now, focusing his attention on George and Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, trying to convince them to head east to play with him in Boston.

After landing Al Horford from the Atlanta Hawks last summer, the Celtics were able to outplay the Cleveland Cavaliers during the regular season to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

However, when the two teams met in the conference finals, the Cavs took care of business in five games to earn a trip to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

If the Celtics can add both George and Hayward this offseason, though, they would likely become the favorites to reach the NBA Finals next summer.

Of course, the Cavaliers are still very much in the mix to land PG-13, as recent reports have them looking to add a third team to a potential trade. Meanwhile, after trading for Chris Paul, the Houston Rockets are also heavily pursuing George.

George has expressed a desire to play for the Los Angeles Lakers starting in the 2018-19 season, so any team that trades for him may just be getting a one-year rental before he heads to the Lakers, but if said squad can win a title in that one year, it would be worth it.

There's still a lot of time left before the 2017-18 campaign tips off, but with IT's recruiting efforts, it's safe to say the Celtics will look much different when they take the court this fall. Whether PG-13 is part of the new-look Celtics or not remains to be seen, but Thomas is giving it his best shot.